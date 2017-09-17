Brush fire off I-90 east of Ellensburg fully lined

Brush fire off I-90 east of Ellensburg fully linedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs
Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce>>
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement
'Sam is my hero': Family of boy killed in Freeman shooting releases statement
FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed. Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.>>
FREEMAN, Wash. - In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed. Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family.>>
Fire breaks out at Spokane apartment complex
Fire breaks out at Spokane apartment complex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the Northcliff Terrace Apartment complex near the intersection of Cora and Post Saturday evening. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on the third floor of building F in the complex. Fire crews say four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but all of the tenants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the Northcliff Terrace Apartment complex near the intersection of Cora and Post Saturday evening. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on the third floor of building F in the complex. Fire crews say four apartment units were damaged in the fire, but all of the tenants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.>>
Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho
Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.>>
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.>>
Soup kitchen honors teen volunteer killed in shooting
Soup kitchen honors teen volunteer killed in shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of Sam Strahan, the teenager shot and killed in the Freeman High School shooting on Wednesday, says Sam was an active member of his community and volunteered regularly. One of the places he enjoyed volunteering was Cavalry Soup Kitchen in Spokane. On Saturday the soup kitchen held a memorial in Strahan's honor.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of Sam Strahan, the teenager shot and killed in the Freeman High School shooting on Wednesday, says Sam was an active member of his community and volunteered regularly. One of the places he enjoyed volunteering was Cavalry Soup Kitchen in Spokane. On Saturday the soup kitchen held a memorial in Strahan's honor.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Song for Sam: High school student composes song to help heal community after shooting
Song for Sam: High school student composes song to help heal community after shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A local musician and Central Valley High School student wanted to help in the healing of a community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School. Jenna Johansen wrote “Remember You” in one night, dedicating it to the family of Sam Strahan. Sam was killed when police say he tried to stop the shooter. Johansen, like many others, was affected greatly.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A local musician and Central Valley High School student wanted to help in the healing of a community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School. Jenna Johansen wrote “Remember You” in one night, dedicating it to the family of Sam Strahan. Sam was killed when police say he tried to stop the shooter. Johansen, like many others, was affected greatly.>>
Small plane hits, kills 2 elk while landing on Oregon coast
Small plane hits, kills 2 elk while landing on Oregon coast
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say a small airplane hit and killed two elk as the aircraft was landing on an airstrip on the Oregon coast. Pilot Todd Rudberg of Shoreline, Washington, was touching down at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip Saturday evening when an elk ran in front of his single-engine airplane.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say a small airplane hit and killed two elk as the aircraft was landing on an airstrip on the Oregon coast. Pilot Todd Rudberg of Shoreline, Washington, was touching down at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip Saturday evening when an elk ran in front of his single-engine airplane.>>
Brush fire off I-90 east of Ellensburg fully lined
Brush fire off I-90 east of Ellensburg fully lined
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Update: Washington Department of Natural Resources says a fire burning off of I-90 near Ryegrass has been fully lined and is under control after burning about 120 acres east of Ellensburg. Westbound lanes of I-90 have been reopened and the traffic backup has cleared after stop-and-go traffic caused a backup earlier Sunday.>>
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Update: Washington Department of Natural Resources says a fire burning off of I-90 near Ryegrass has been fully lined and is under control after burning about 120 acres east of Ellensburg. Westbound lanes of I-90 have been reopened and the traffic backup has cleared after stop-and-go traffic caused a backup earlier Sunday.>>
Freeman prepares for first day of classes after shooting
Freeman prepares for first day of classes after shooting
FREEMAN, Wash. - Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell said in a press conference Sunday that Freeman is prepared for the first day back to classes following a shooting that left one student dead and three others injured last week. In a brief statement Sunday evening Russell thanked the community for their continued support.>>
FREEMAN, Wash. - Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell said in a press conference Sunday that Freeman is prepared for the first day back to classes following a shooting that left one student dead and three others injured last week. In a brief statement Sunday evening Russell thanked the community for their continued support.>>
Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe
Pullman Police say missing 27-year-old man is safe
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police reported Sunday that 27-year-old Ian Moseley has been found and is safe. Moseley had been missing since September 8 when he went to go get cigarettes and never returned. Police say Moseley called a family member Sunday to confirm he was safe and sound.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police reported Sunday that 27-year-old Ian Moseley has been found and is safe. Moseley had been missing since September 8 when he went to go get cigarettes and never returned. Police say Moseley called a family member Sunday to confirm he was safe and sound.>>
New Hurricane Maria aims at Irma-damaged area
New Hurricane Maria aims at Irma-damaged area
MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Maria is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen and brush by some islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is located about 140 miles east northeast of Barbados and heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).>>
MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Maria is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen and brush by some islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is located about 140 miles east northeast of Barbados and heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).>>
Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
HONOLULU (AP) - Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January emerged from isolation Sunday. They devoured fresh-picked tropical fruits, vegetables and a fluffy egg strata after eating mostly freeze-dried food during their isolation.>>
HONOLULU (AP) - Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January emerged from isolation Sunday. They devoured fresh-picked tropical fruits, vegetables and a fluffy egg strata after eating mostly freeze-dried food during their isolation.>>
Sheriff: No crime committed after standoff in Pinehurst
Sheriff: No crime committed after standoff in Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff reports no crime was committed Saturday afternoon despite receiving reports that a man was threatening people with a gun in the city of Pinehurst. Members of the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Pinehurst Police Department and Osburn Police Department responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday.>>
PINEHURST, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff reports no crime was committed Saturday afternoon despite receiving reports that a man was threatening people with a gun in the city of Pinehurst. Members of the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Pinehurst Police Department and Osburn Police Department responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday.>>
This cat is raising money for the homeless in Tulsa
This cat is raising money for the homeless in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A cat at a business is creating a buzz on social media for his philanthropic work with a Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeless charity. The cat, nicknamed Cashnip Kitty, is an office cat for a Tulsa marketing firm called GuruStu. The business owner, Stuart McDaniel, says one day he noticed the cat sitting by the office door with dollar bills at his feet.>>
TULSA, Okla. - A cat at a business is creating a buzz on social media for his philanthropic work with a Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeless charity. The cat, nicknamed Cashnip Kitty, is an office cat for a Tulsa marketing firm called GuruStu. The business owner, Stuart McDaniel, says one day he noticed the cat sitting by the office door with dollar bills at his feet.>>
Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho
Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.>>
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.>>