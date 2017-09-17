Firefighters fighting 75-acre brush fire off I-90 in Grant County

Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire off I-90 near Ryegrass in Grant County on Sunday.

Washington Department of Natural Resources report they are working with local resources to get the fire under control.

Trooper Brian Moore with Washington State Patrol reports the fire started as a vehicle fire before spreading to a nearby hillside. Delays are expected while fire crews work to contain the fire.

We're working with our local partners to get this 75-acre #WaWILDFIRE under control. About 75 acres off I90 near #Ryegrass https://t.co/ODP7TNULYX — waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) September 17, 2017

We are working to confirm additional details. As we learn more we will update this story.