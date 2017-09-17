Freeman prepares for first day of classes after shooting

Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell said in a press conference Sunday that Freeman is prepared for the first day back to classes following a shooting that left one student dead and three others injured last week.

In a brief statement Sunday evening Russell thanked the community for their continued support. Students will return to classes Monday morning and parents will be allowed to attend classes with their children if possible, Counselors will also be on the Freeman campus all day for anyone who needs them.

"In Freeman, we hug it out. I think that's really going to help with the emotional side of it," Russell said.

Russell said the school day is going to be flexible to focus on the needs of the students, staff and parents in Freeman and they will have counselors and support in every classroom in the district.

"We'll have adults all over this campus tomorrow (Monday) just making sure these kids know, 'Hey, we're so glad to have you back here,'" Russell said.

Russell said he's learned many lessons from what happened on Wednesday, but wants students to remain positive.

"What I would want our students to remember is that love will always win over hate, and that good will always win over evil and that when you're together, you can figure out how to climb every mountain. We have been up a serious mountain, and we've got some mountains to climb."

You can watch the full press conference below: