Song for Sam: High school student composes song to help heal community after shooting

A local musician and Central Valley High School student wanted to help in the healing of a community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School.

Jenna Johansen wrote “Remember You” in one night, dedicating it to the family of Sam Strahan. Sam was killed when police say he tried to stop the shooter.

Johansen, like many others, was affected greatly.

“I kept going back to wondering what the mother of the boy who got shot wondering what she must feel like right now. I couldn't imagine what it was like,” she says.

So, when she got home, she had the idea to write a song.

“Then the words just started to come and I started to write them down and before I knew it there was a song there and I didn't really know what I wrote until after I was finished,” she says.

It’s a song for Sam, a song for Sam’s mother. During Jenna’s performance on Friday to raise money for the Strahan family, Jenna saw Sam’s mother walk through the door.

“Being able to play that for her, it was extraordinary. I almost teared up in the middle of it because I saw her starting to cry,” she says.

Jenna says she spoke with the mother afterward.

“It was almost like God gave me that song to let them know he was there with them when it happened,” she says. “I'm just glad he gave me the words to tell them He was there for them.”

Jenna is expected to play the song at the memorial for Sam.