BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-In - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted: Updated:
by Rob Curry, KHQ News Producer
Connect

A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl tells us that with preliminary information, he understands that a SPD Officer attempted to pull over the vehicle after identifying the driver as wanted out of Reno for multiple warrants including felon in possession of a firearm as well as shooting into a vehicle.

Instead of pulling over the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and less than a minute later, crashed into a tree. The suspect and one passenger inside then fled on foot. In the process of chasing this person at least one shot was fired, striking the suspect in the torso. The suspect is expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital today.

The passenger who fled still hasn't been located. The only descriptive Police have of him is the initial description from the officer who attempted the traffic stop which is a black male wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Monroe is blocked from Maxwell to Sharp while police process the scene. Avoid the area and use Maple and Ash as an alternate route.

WSP will be the lead on this investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting

    BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:33:29 GMT

    A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.

    >>

    A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.

    >>

  • Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho

    Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho

    Sunday, September 17 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-09-17 18:49:28 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards

    Saturday, September 16 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-09-16 05:17:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting

    BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:33:29 GMT

    A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.

    >>

    A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.

    >>

  • Song for Sam: High school student composes song to help heal community after shooting

    Song for Sam: High school student composes song to help heal community after shooting

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-09-18 02:04:53 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A local musician and Central Valley High School student wanted to help in the healing of a community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School. Jenna Johansen wrote “Remember You” in one night, dedicating it to the family of Sam Strahan. Sam was killed when police say he tried to stop the shooter. Johansen, like many others, was affected greatly. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A local musician and Central Valley High School student wanted to help in the healing of a community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School. Jenna Johansen wrote “Remember You” in one night, dedicating it to the family of Sam Strahan. Sam was killed when police say he tried to stop the shooter. Johansen, like many others, was affected greatly. 

    >>

  • Small plane hits, kills 2 elk while landing on Oregon coast

    Small plane hits, kills 2 elk while landing on Oregon coast

    Sunday, September 17 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-09-18 01:52:59 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say a small airplane hit and killed two elk as the aircraft was landing on an airstrip on the Oregon coast. Pilot Todd Rudberg of Shoreline, Washington, was touching down at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip Saturday evening when an elk ran in front of his single-engine airplane.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say a small airplane hit and killed two elk as the aircraft was landing on an airstrip on the Oregon coast. Pilot Todd Rudberg of Shoreline, Washington, was touching down at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip Saturday evening when an elk ran in front of his single-engine airplane.

    >>
    •   