BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting

A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl tells us that with preliminary information, he understands that a SPD Officer attempted to pull over the vehicle after identifying the driver as wanted out of Reno for multiple warrants including felon in possession of a firearm as well as shooting into a vehicle.

Instead of pulling over the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and less than a minute later, crashed into a tree. The suspect and one passenger inside then fled on foot. In the process of chasing this person at least one shot was fired, striking the suspect in the torso. The suspect is expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital today.

The passenger who fled still hasn't been located. The only descriptive Police have of him is the initial description from the officer who attempted the traffic stop which is a black male wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Monroe is blocked from Maxwell to Sharp while police process the scene. Avoid the area and use Maple and Ash as an alternate route.

WSP will be the lead on this investigation.