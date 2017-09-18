Cause of Washington state line barn fire under investigation

Update: Spokane Valley fire crews say they are still investigating the cause of a fire that fully engulfed a large barn near the Washington state line Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say a neighbor called the fire in, and when fire crews first arrived they found the barn on E. Wellesley fully engulfed in flames. The owner was not home at the time. Firefighters were not able to enter the building until the fire was out, but say most of what was inside was farm equipment with hay on the second level. Animals were outside the barn, but firefighters say the animals were safe.

No injuries were reported.

Previous coverage:

Several fire crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley are working to bring a large barn fire under control near the Washington state line.

Multiple crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of E. Wellesley near the intersection of E, Appleway for a reported structure fire in Otis Orchards.

E1, E3, E4, E5, E7, E9, E10, L10, E85, E121 currently responding to a large structure fire at 26700 E Wellesley in Otis Orchards pic.twitter.com/sjmyyevj8B — Spokane Valley FFs (@SVFFL876) September 18, 2017

A large plume of smoke was visible for miles while firefighters worked to get it under control.

There is no word on any injuries Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.