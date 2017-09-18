Several fire crews responding to barn fire near Washington state line

Several fire crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley are working to bring a large barn fire under control near the Washington state line.

Multiple crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of E. Wellesley near the intersection of E, Appleway for a reported structure fire in Otis Orchards.

E1, E3, E4, E5, E7, E9, E10, L10, E85, E121 currently responding to a large structure fire at 26700 E Wellesley in Otis Orchards pic.twitter.com/sjmyyevj8B — Spokane Valley FFs (@SVFFL876) September 18, 2017

A large plume of smoke was visible for miles while firefighters worked to get it under control.

There is no word on any injuries Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.