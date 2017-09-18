Several fire crews responding to barn fire near Washington state line

Several fire crews responding to barn fire near Washington state linePosted: Updated:
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting
A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.>>
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) who broke into Freeman parent's car during shooting call and racked up $36,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting.>>
Former Idaho officer held in parents' deaths in Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho police officer has been arrested in Oregon in connection with the death of his parents in their Nampa, Idaho, home. Authorities say 48-year-old William Taylor was being held in Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bond and an Idaho county warrant for failing to report a death and other charges.>>
Song for Sam: High school student composes song to help heal community after shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A local musician and Central Valley High School student wanted to help in the healing of a community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School. Jenna Johansen wrote “Remember You” in one night, dedicating it to the family of Sam Strahan. Sam was killed when police say he tried to stop the shooter. Johansen, like many others, was affected greatly.>>
Responders ram driveway gate to save UPS driver from dogs
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters in Washington state rammed through a driveway gate to save a delivery driver who was being mauled by pit bulls. The News Tribune newspaper reports the UPS driver had driven up the 75-foot driveway of a house in the South Hill area, near Tacoma, on Wednesday when the dogs backed him against a trailer. The driver called 911 and used his belt to try to fend off the animals. The Pierce>>
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Responding deputies report one woman was seriously injured in a crash in Spokane Valley near Trent and Williams Road. Deputies say a woman driver was headed westbound on Trent when she crossed into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a second car and striking a log truck head on.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Police say northern Idaho quarry remains belong to adult man
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say human remains found in a northern Idaho rock quarry earlier this month are from a man older than 30 who was missing several teeth. Police in Coeur d'Alene told The Coeur d'Alene Press that two children were exploring when they found old articles of clothing along with the bones in a bed of weeds.>>
Body of kidnapped pot shop employee found
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say the body of a Cheney marijuana shop employee was found days after he was kidnapped outside of work. The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane County Rescue found Cameron Smith's body Friday afternoon off state Route 904 near Four Lakes.>>
Several fire crews responding to barn fire near Washington state line
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Several fire crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley are working to bring a large barn fire under control near the Washington state line. Multiple crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of E. Wellesley near the intersection of E, Appleway for a reported structure fire in Otis Orchards.>>
Freeman Marine whose sister still attends high school, shares photo of support
Freeman alum, Derek Smith, was hit by the tragedy that struck on Wednesday but couldn't be there for his Freeman family because he has been stationed in Twentynine Palms, California as a Marine. Smith graduated back in 2015, but with his sister still at the high school, he wanted to still show his support, "I was felt like I needed to be there for my sister and my fellow freeman family. But, duty called so I wasn't able to make it home.">>
Cluster of fatal birth defects seen in central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - State health officials investigating a cluster of fatal birth defects in central Washington have not been able to identify a cause for most of the cases. The Yakima Herald-Republic says (https://goo.gl/e5Uhm7) that the state Department of Health concluded that there was no sole factor to blame for the elevated rates of the anencephaly, a rare neural tube defect.>>
BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting
A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.>>
Song for Sam: High school student composes song to help heal community after shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A local musician and Central Valley High School student wanted to help in the healing of a community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School. Jenna Johansen wrote “Remember You” in one night, dedicating it to the family of Sam Strahan. Sam was killed when police say he tried to stop the shooter. Johansen, like many others, was affected greatly.>>
Small plane hits, kills 2 elk while landing on Oregon coast
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say a small airplane hit and killed two elk as the aircraft was landing on an airstrip on the Oregon coast. Pilot Todd Rudberg of Shoreline, Washington, was touching down at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip Saturday evening when an elk ran in front of his single-engine airplane.>>
