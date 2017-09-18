Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. 

We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.

Update: Responding deputies report one woman was seriously injured in a crash in Spokane Valley near Trent and Williams Road.

Deputies say a woman driver was headed westbound on Trent when she crossed into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a second car and striking a log truck head on. Investigators say the log truck driver tried to avoid the crash, but could not. No other injuries were reported and the two other drivers were cooperating with investigators.

The woman driver was airlifted by Life Flight helicopter with what was described as very serious injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, both east and westbound lanes were reopened to traffic but reduced to one lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Previous coverage:

Emergency crews were responding to a crash near Trent and Williams Road in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon. At least one person was air lifted by Life Flight helicopter to an area hospital for injuries.

Deputies on scene report the crash was head-on collision between a log truck and a car.   Officers have closed Trent at Williams down to Butler while responding crews conduct their investigation. Avoid the area if possible.

Additional details on extent of injuries were not immediately available.

As we learn more we will update this story  

    •   