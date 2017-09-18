Police say northern Idaho quarry remains belong to adult man

Authorities say human remains found in a northern Idaho rock quarry earlier this month are from a man older than 30 who was missing several teeth.

Police in Coeur d'Alene told The Coeur d'Alene Press that two children were exploring when they found old articles of clothing along with the bones in a bed of weeds.

Detective Jared Reneau says the department hasn't determined if the person died there or the remains were put there by someone else. The bones appear to have been at the location for at least a year.

A forensic anthropologist is conducting skull and dental scans, and DNA testing may be done in the future. For now, Reneau says the case is being treated as a crime.

___

Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)