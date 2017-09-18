Police say northern Idaho quarry remains belong to adult man - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police say northern Idaho quarry remains belong to adult man

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Authorities say human remains found in a northern Idaho rock quarry earlier this month are from a man older than 30 who was missing several teeth.

Police in Coeur d'Alene told The Coeur d'Alene Press that two children were exploring when they found old articles of clothing along with the bones in a bed of weeds.

Detective Jared Reneau says the department hasn't determined if the person died there or the remains were put there by someone else. The bones appear to have been at the location for at least a year.

A forensic anthropologist is conducting skull and dental scans, and DNA testing may be done in the future. For now, Reneau says the case is being treated as a crime.

Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

  NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect or suspects who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after Wednesday's shooting. Some parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and ran toward the school, some more than a mile, toward Freeman to find their children after the shooting. 

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Responding deputies report one woman was seriously injured in a crash in Spokane Valley near Trent and Williams Road. Deputies say a woman driver was headed westbound on Trent when she crossed into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a second car and striking a log truck head on.

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say human remains found in a northern Idaho rock quarry earlier this month are from a man older than 30 who was missing several teeth. Police in Coeur d'Alene told The Coeur d'Alene Press that two children were exploring when they found old articles of clothing along with the bones in a bed of weeds.

