Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man who didn't want to drink alone forced his way into a woman's home and sat down with two 12-packs of beer.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sean Haller, of Stewartstown, faces charges including criminal trespass and remained in the York County jail on Monday.

Southern Regional police say a woman called them on Sept. 12 to report Haller had entered her home and refused to leave. Police say Haller had done the same thing in another woman's home earlier that day.

Police found Haller in the second woman's home and say he refused to leave, even though there were children inside. They say officers had to go inside and get him.

He faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- When are four zeroes worth $5,000? When four zeroes are the winning numbers in a Michigan lottery drawing.

Officials say 1,079 players had winning tickets in Michigan's Sunday evening Daily 4 game. Each ticket is worth $5,000.

It's the first time that four zeroes were drawn in the game, which has been played since 1981. Each play costs a dollar. The Daily 4 game is played twice a day every day.



FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) -- A dog that disappeared in Florida in February 2016 has been found in New York.

A woman who said she found the German shepherd-Jack Russell Terrier mix brought it last week to a Long Island and New York City rescue group called Bobbi and The Strays, which traced its microchip and tracked down its astonished family in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I had said many times, 'They're going to find that dog. They may not find that dog alive, but somehow, some way, they're going to find the chip on that dog and they're going to be calling us,'" Rick Moneck told The Associated Press in a phone call on Saturday. Nonetheless, the news came as quite the shock.

"I never, ever expected - you know, we kind of gave up on it," said Moneck. "After this much time had gone by, you just move on with your life."

Moneck told Newsday, which first reported the story, that his family adopted the "beautiful" and "well-behaved" dog, named Relay, as a puppy in 2014.

One day, Relay set off to explore.

"I think she's a wanderer," Moneck told the AP. "And I think she was just an opportunist dog and happened to see that she could fit underneath the gate."

The family scoured the area and put up fliers.

"The lady in the gas station said she saw a man call the dog over and walk away with the dog," Moneck said. A blurry video appeared to show a man putting Relay into his car.

In addition to the chip, Moneck said, Relay had left home wearing "a brand new collar, a leather collar, with her name in brass" - and his son's name, address and phone number.

However the dog got to New York, it's about to experience some more mileage.

Bobbi and The Strays has been looking for a volunteer to drive Relay to Florida.

Moneck told Newsday it's "unbelievable" that his family will be reunited with the "dog that we loved so much."

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) -- Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks and cigarettes. What he didn't steal was gas.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a state trooper arrested 33-year-old Sean Harris on Wednesday after finding him stranded by the side of a two-lane highway with his vehicle out of fuel. Police say the South Bend-area man's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Authorities say Harris was arrested not long after he entered the Lacrosse gas station, implied he had a gun and took the items.

Records show Harris is being held in LaPorte County jail. He made a preliminary appearance Friday in LaPorte County Circuit Court on a felony robbery charge.

Attorney information for Harris was not available Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- An 11-year-old boy in khaki shorts and a red polo shirt got the lawn-mowing gig of a lifetime Friday when President Donald Trump put him to work in the Rose Garden.

Frank Giaccio, who goes by the initials FX, was so focused on doing his job that he didn't even notice when Trump emerged from the White House to check out his work.

FX, who lives in the Washington suburb of Falls Church, Virginia, kept right on pushing the mower in a long, straight row as Trump walked alongside him.

When the boy finally paused, the president called him the "future of the country right here" and asked what he wants to be when he grows up. "A Navy seal!" Trump exclaimed. "Well, he'll make it."

Standing with FX and his father, Trump added: "We'll bring them into the Oval Office. Maybe he'll be president."

Just how did FX make it to the Rose Garden? The White House said FX had written to Trump to say he admires the president's business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business.

"It's probably the biggest day of my life so far," FX said afterward.

He added that his day was "jam-packed" with media interviews, watering plants, mowing the lawn and visiting the Oval Office with his dad. "It was a lot bigger than I thought," he said.

FX said he normally charges $8 per lawn but decided to mow the White House lawn free of charge.

According to a letter that White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to reporters, the boy wrote that it would be his "honor to mow the White House lawn." He also enclosed a menu of his services, which include weed-whacking.

For this job, FX donned goggles and ear plugs and pushed a mower belonging to the National Park Service. He got to keep the black gardening gloves he used as a souvenir.

"My dad didn't think I was going to meet the president at all - I was just going to mow the Rose Garden. But the president came by and said hi," FX said.

Trump later tweeted: "THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+!"

The tweet included video highlights of FX's White House visit - complete with a photo of him posing with his elbows on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office next to Trump.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Maureen Hart was riding home on the Founders Bridge into Hartford when the tire on her bicycle went flat.

Stranded on her way home from a friend's house, Hart took advantage of a program she'd learned about just days before. While at a jazz concert in Bushnell Park, she and other friends who rode there were approached by a city bicycle "safety ambassador," who gave them a phone number to call if they ever needed roadside assistance.

Hart called that number and soon a bicycle mechanic was on hand, putting a new tube in her tire.

"This is such a cool service," she said. "I know people who live in Portland (Oregon) and that's a really bicycle-friendly city. They don't have anything like this. This is amazing."

The free roadside assistance initiative is run by the Hartford Business Improvement District. It is part of the organization's Clean and Safe program, which puts those "safety ambassadors" on downtown streets, giving free assistance to stranded motorists, providing security escorts and acting as another set of eyes and ears for police, said Jordan Polon, the business district's executive director.

The group added bicycle assistance in May to encourage bicycle commuting in the city and ease some the fears associated with it, she said.

Since then, Polon said the team has performed 42 roadside assistance calls for bicycles.

"Our research has indicated that Hartford is the first city in the United States of America to offer a free roadside assistance program for bicycles," she said.

Eddie Zayas is one of the district's "safety ambassadors." Like the vast majority of the others, he's a city resident. He wears a fluorescent yellow uniform and an identification badge and patrols on his bicycle downtown. He carries with him a two-way radio, a tool kit and three different sizes of bicycle tubes.

He looks for bicyclists who need help and takes service calls.

If a repair is too complicated, he arranges to have the bike taken to Bici Co., the same downtown bicycle workshop where the ambassadors received their training.

"But 95 percent of the time it's a flat tire," he said. "I can repair those in a couple minutes. People love it. They are always trying to pay me. I tell them, 'No, it's a free service.'"

The service comes as the city is working to improve commuting options, said Sandy Fry, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for Hartford's Department of Development Services.

The city recently adopted a "complete streets" initiative, which means that any future road project must include bicycle lanes and options for pedestrian traffic, such as sidewalks. She said in many cases, it will simply involve restriping roadways. In others, it will involve widening existing roads.

"We've got the line in the sand now," she said. "Everything going forward is going to accommodate all road users, not just vehicles."

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts town says it will consider changing the name of its governing body from the Board of Selectmen to the Board of Selectwomen.

Brookline Town Meeting member Michael Burstein tells NECN under his proposal all members of the board, whether male or female, would be referred to as selectwomen. A second proposal would create gender-neutral language for the board and its members.

Board members will take up the proposals at their November meeting.

Board member Heather Hamilton says she believes titles and symbols matter and she's looking forward to an "interesting hash out" on the proposals.

Town residents say the titles should be all-inclusive. They suggest using terms such as "selectpeople" and just "person" because that probably "would make everybody happy."

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, reported Saturday that the Navy's Virginia-class subs don't have a traditional rotating periscope. They're being replaced by high-resolution cameras and large monitors.

They can be controlled by a helicopter-style stick. But the Navy plans to integrate an X-box controller into the system because they're more familiar to younger sailors and require less training.

They're also cheaper. A controller typically costs less than $30 compared to the $38,000 cost of a photonic mast handgrip and imaging control panel.

The Xbox controller will be included as part of the integrated imaging system for Virginia-class subs beginning with the future USS Colorado. It is supposed to be commissioned by November.

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) - For a stowaway who made a 16-kilometer (10-mile) journey squeezed in a wheel arch, a koala was lucky to escape with just scratches.

The driver of the four-wheel vehicle was unaware of the extra passenger until they arrived at their destination in the outskirts of Adelaide, Australia, and he heard some unusual cries.

After seeing the koala in the wheel arch, he immediately called animal rescuers, who removed the wheel and eventually extricated the frightened but very lucky animal.

"You think you've seen it all. No, I've never seen anything like that and it's absolutely incredible," said Fauna Rescue worker, Jane Brister.

The koala suffered superficial injuries and was covered in grease from under the car.

"She was crying a little bit, she was a little bit shaken, she was certainly in shock but I rushed her straight to the vet," Brister said.

The koala was dubbed Kelli, after one of the firefighters who rescued her.

"Kelli's one of our fine station officers and she led the rescue crew that day and she was quite excited to have such a good outcome," said Dave Juniper of the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service.

After being cleaned up and monitored for a week, it was released back into the bush on Saturday.

"After everything she's been through, she's had so much stress and trauma, to see her just toddle off and up the tree, and currently she's found the biggest fork in the tree, she's snuggled up, she's fast asleep," Brister said.

Rescue workers say it's not unusual for koalas to seek shelter in unusual places.

PHOENIX (AP) - A 48-year-old Arizona man hospitalized for a week after being bitten twice by a rattlesnake he was holding says he "ain't gonna play with snakes no more."

Victor Pratt of Coolidge told the Arizona Republic that the rattler slipped out of his grasp as he showed it off to friends and family after finding the snake on his property.

Pratt says he was bitten once when he was 19 so he knew he needed to go to a hospital immediately.

He's been undergoing treatment with antivenin, first being treated at a local hospital and then transferred to Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix.

Banner's toxicology director, Dr. Steven Curry, says prompt medical attention is vital because rattlesnake venom is toxic and can cause swelling that can block air passages.