St. Maries School District suspends student during threat investigation

St. Maries Joint School District Superintendent Alica Holthaus says the district and Building Administrators are addressing a report of a student allegedly making a threat late last week about discharging a firearm at the high school.

Holthaus says they are conducting an investigation and have suspended the student pending a full investigation. Law enforcement has been notified.

"The student has been suspended pending a full investigation. Law enforcement has been notified, and law enforcement and the school are working together to complete the investigation and threat assessment," Holthaus said in a statement Monday.