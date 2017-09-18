Senate approves $700 billion defense policy bill

The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget.

The measure sailed through the chamber, 89-8, even though lawmakers have yet to agree on a plan for waiving restrictions imposed by a six-year-old law to control government spending.

The Senate bill would provide $640 billion for core Pentagon operations, such as buying weapons and paying troops, and another $60 billion for wartime missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

The budget the Trump administration submitted to Congress sought $603 billion for basic functions and another $65 billion for overseas missions.

The Senate bill includes $8.5 billion to strengthen U.S. missile defense systems. There's also $10.6 billion for 94 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, which is two dozen more of the jet fighters than Trump requested.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)