Mail carrier buys meals for Freeman shooting victim's visitors

Two of the three surviving victims from the Freeman School shooting are now out of the hospital. One remains in satisfactory condition as of Monday evening. The three victims were loved by friends and family. With that, came a steady flow of visitors to the hospital.

One stranger wanted to make sure everyone who came to visit left with a full stomach.

Jim Hemrich is a rural mail carrier in the Oaksdale area. That's about an hour's drive from Freeman. Jim said he was so touched by the tragedy, it may have been next door.

"It just struck me," he said. "Something like this has the opportunity to bring a community together. Make them stronger."

That's why Jim donated $2,000 for everyone visiting the victims at Sacred Heart to eat for free.

"Maybe just maybe, they take a little joy just getting something to eat from the cafeteria," he said. "It might just bring a ray of hope or a smile on what might be the most tragic day of their lives."