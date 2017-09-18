Mead couple shocked after gas thieves drill into gas tank

Mead couple shocked after gas thieves drill into gas tankPosted: Updated:
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting
A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.>>
Body of kidnapped pot shop employee found
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say the body of a Cheney marijuana shop employee was found days after he was kidnapped outside of work. The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane County Rescue found Cameron Smith's body Friday afternoon off state Route 904 near Four Lakes.>>
Cluster of fatal birth defects seen in central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - State health officials investigating a cluster of fatal birth defects in central Washington have not been able to identify a cause for most of the cases. The Yakima Herald-Republic says (https://goo.gl/e5Uhm7) that the state Department of Health concluded that there was no sole factor to blame for the elevated rates of the anencephaly, a rare neural tube defect.>>
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Freeman High School students return to classes following shooting
FREEMAN, Wash. - People braved the wind and the rain Monday morning to show that they are Freeman strong. Kids returned to class for the very first time since the shooting took place in the second floor hallway. It's difficult. It's emotional. But it's all about standing together for the kids. You could see the outpouring of love and support by how many people lined up along the sidewalk and created a human tunnel for the kids to walk through.>>
Maria intensifies into Category 5 hurricane
MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Hurricane Maria has become a Category 5 storm as the eye nears Dominica. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes found that Maria had strengthened into a storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds.>>
Spokane man wants changes made to dangerous intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers were taking it slowly Monday afternoon, but fast forward a few hours and Ken Kautz says drivers speed through the intersection of Regal and Cleveland like it's a NASCAR race. "The light gets pretty jammed up here on Euclid so people will try to bypass the wait time so they'll just come flying through here, they'll whip around the corner or cut straight through," Kautz said.>>
Mead couple shocked after gas thieves drill into gas tank
MEAD, Wash. - Kenton Profant says his wife just finishing her shift at work and when she walked outside and that's when a firefighter told her that someone had drilled a hole underneath her gas tank. "I had just filled up the tank the day before," Profant said. Disbelief and shock, that's what Kenton and his wife felt after they were told someone stole their gas in broad daylight.>>
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Mail carrier buys meals for Freeman shooting victim's visitors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two of the three surviving victims from the Freeman School shooting are now out of the hospital. One remains in satisfactory condition as of Monday evening. The three victims were loved by friends and family. With that, came a steady flow of visitors to the hospital. One stranger wanted to make sure everyone who came to visit left with a full stomach. Jim Hemrich is a rural mail carrier in the Oaksdale area. That's about an hour's drive from Freeman.>>
Senate approves $700 billion defense policy bill
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget. The measure sailed through the chamber, 89-8, even though lawmakers have yet to agree on a plan for waiving restrictions imposed by a six-year-old law to control government spending.>>
Man dressed as clown running for city council seat in Boston
BOSTON (AP) - A man dressed as a clown is running for a city council seat in Boston. The Boston Herald reports that Roxbury resident Pat Payaso will be on the November ballot along with seven other candidates for an at-large city council seat. The candidate's last name means clown in Spanish.>>
