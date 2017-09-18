Mead couple shocked after gas thieves drill into gas tank

Kenton Profant says his wife just finishing her shift at work and when she walked outside and that's when a firefighter told her that someone had drilled a hole underneath her gas tank.



"I had just filled up the tank the day before," Profant said.



Disbelief and shock, that's what Kenton and his wife felt after they were told someone stole their gas in broad daylight.



"Then you find out that there's been other reports of people tampering with and stealing gas all over," he said.



Profant says they were told this is the third time in the Mead area that someone has stole gas.



They immediately alerted Crime Check and filed a police report.



He says they are also waiting on their insurance company to see if their insurance will cover it or not.



"It's quite frustrating, couldn't happen at a worse time," Profant said.



Kenton hopes that this story will help catch those responsible and put an end to this nonsense.



"Say something," he said, "people are being victimized, it's up to us as people in the community to kind of watch out for each other."