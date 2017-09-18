Spokane man wants changes made to dangerous intersection

Drivers were taking it slowly Monday afternoon, but fast forward a few hours and Ken Kautz says drivers speed through the intersection of Regal and Cleveland like it's a NASCAR race.



"The light gets pretty jammed up here on Euclid so people will try to bypass the wait time so they'll just come flying through here, they'll whip around the corner or cut straight through," Kautz said.



There's no posted speed limit signs to be seen either.



Kautz says he and his family moved to Spokane five months ago.



He says in five months, he's seen five accidents at the same intersection.



Kautz says people have even driven through his front yard.



Across the street, his neighbor's fence is mangled after someone drove through it.



"Almost every house all the way surrounding has small children between the ages of 2 and 14 that play," he said.



They have resorted to signs that read, "Drive like you have kids that live here."



Ken knows the police can't be everywhere at all times, but he hopes the intersection could become a four-way stop or even have a yield sign.



"At least that'll get a good majority of them to stop or even slow down," he said.