Freeman High School students return to classes following shooting

People braved the wind and the rain Monday morning to show that they are Freeman strong.

Kids returned to class for the very first time since the shooting took place in the second floor hallway.

It's difficult. It's emotional. But it's all about standing together for the kids.

You could see the outpouring of love and support by how many people lined up along the sidewalk and created a human tunnel for the kids to walk through. So those kids know that they can move forward and come out stronger as a Freeman family.

Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell spoke briefly Monday afternoon about how the first day back went, and what the next steps are. You can watch that press conference below: