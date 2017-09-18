Downed power pole causes traffic headache on I-90

Rush-hour traffic was especially hectic Monday evening thanks to a downed power line over Interstate 90. Washington State Patrol closed I-90 in both directions around 3 p.m. after a report of a power pole on fire.

Avista crews responded to the call to fix the issue and WSP closed the highway at Hamilton while Avista worked to safely handle the issue. Traffic was backed up for miles while drivers used detours to get off the interstate.

Washington State Patrol was able to reopen I-90 about two hours later, but viewers told us traffic back-ups was still an issue into Monday evening.

WSP says I-90 will be closed again for about 35-45 minutes Monday night while crews make more permanent repairs to the power line.