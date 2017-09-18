Downed power pole causes traffic headache on I-90

Downed power pole causes traffic headache on I-90Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
Body of kidnapped pot shop employee found
Body of kidnapped pot shop employee found
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say the body of a Cheney marijuana shop employee was found days after he was kidnapped outside of work. The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane County Rescue found Cameron Smith's body Friday afternoon off state Route 904 near Four Lakes.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say the body of a Cheney marijuana shop employee was found days after he was kidnapped outside of work. The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane County Rescue found Cameron Smith's body Friday afternoon off state Route 904 near Four Lakes.>>
BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting
BREAKING: Spokane Police Looking for One Person After Officer-Involved Shooting
A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.>>
A suspect wanted out of Reno on multiple warrants is recovering in the hospital after an officer involved shooting near Monroe and Sinto early Monday morning.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports they are responding to a fatal crash on westbound I-90 near the Freya exit. Details are sparse, but troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. WSP reports the road was partially blocked while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports they are responding to a fatal crash on westbound I-90 near the Freya exit. Details are sparse, but troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. WSP reports the road was partially blocked while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.>>
California firefighters rescue tiny kitten from engine compartment of car
California firefighters rescue tiny kitten from engine compartment of car
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - Fire crews rescued a tiny kitten from the engine compartment of a car by using air bags and taking the car apart Monday morning. Stephen Moran with the San Miguel Fire District says that on Saturday morning Adrienne Koroly had his Lexus parked outside his home in Morena Valley, California, then he drove to his parents home in the Casa De Oro are of Spring Valley.>>
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - Fire crews rescued a tiny kitten from the engine compartment of a car by using air bags and taking the car apart Monday morning. Stephen Moran with the San Miguel Fire District says that on Saturday morning Adrienne Koroly had his Lexus parked outside his home in Morena Valley, California, then he drove to his parents home in the Casa De Oro are of Spring Valley.>>
Mexico investigates killing of 'Narcos' location scout
Mexico investigates killing of 'Narcos' location scout
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities in central Mexico say they are investigating the killing of a location scout working on the Netflix series "Narcos," which chronicles the violent world of drug trafficking. The Mexico State prosecutor's office says it believes Carlos Munoz Portal was working before he was found shot to death in a car in farm fields near the border of Hidalgo state on Sept. 11.>>
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities in central Mexico say they are investigating the killing of a location scout working on the Netflix series "Narcos," which chronicles the violent world of drug trafficking. The Mexico State prosecutor's office says it believes Carlos Munoz Portal was working before he was found shot to death in a car in farm fields near the border of Hidalgo state on Sept. 11.>>
Downed power pole causes traffic headache on I-90
Downed power pole causes traffic headache on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rush-hour traffic was especially hectic Monday evening thanks to a downed power line over Interstate 90. Washington State Patrol closed I-90 in both directions around 3 p.m. after a report of a power pole on fire. Avista crews responded to the call to fix the issue and WSP closed the highway at Hamilton while Avista worked to safely handle the issue.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rush-hour traffic was especially hectic Monday evening thanks to a downed power line over Interstate 90. Washington State Patrol closed I-90 in both directions around 3 p.m. after a report of a power pole on fire. Avista crews responded to the call to fix the issue and WSP closed the highway at Hamilton while Avista worked to safely handle the issue.>>
Maria intensifies into Category 5 hurricane
Maria intensifies into Category 5 hurricane
MIAMI (AP) - A series of Facebook posts by Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is capturing the power of Hurricane Maria as it roars past the island as a Category 5 storm.About 8:45 p.m. Skerrit writes: "The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God!" A few minutes later, he writes that he can hear the sound of galvanized steel roofs coming off houses on the small, rugged island in the eastern Caribbean.>>
MIAMI (AP) - A series of Facebook posts by Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is capturing the power of Hurricane Maria as it roars past the island as a Category 5 storm.About 8:45 p.m. Skerrit writes: "The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God!" A few minutes later, he writes that he can hear the sound of galvanized steel roofs coming off houses on the small, rugged island in the eastern Caribbean.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Freeman High School students return to classes following shooting
Freeman High School students return to classes following shooting
FREEMAN, Wash. - People braved the wind and the rain Monday morning to show that they are Freeman strong. Kids returned to class for the very first time since the shooting took place in the second floor hallway. It's difficult. It's emotional. But it's all about standing together for the kids. You could see the outpouring of love and support by how many people lined up along the sidewalk and created a human tunnel for the kids to walk through.>>
FREEMAN, Wash. - People braved the wind and the rain Monday morning to show that they are Freeman strong. Kids returned to class for the very first time since the shooting took place in the second floor hallway. It's difficult. It's emotional. But it's all about standing together for the kids. You could see the outpouring of love and support by how many people lined up along the sidewalk and created a human tunnel for the kids to walk through.>>
Spokane man wants changes made to dangerous intersection
Spokane man wants changes made to dangerous intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers were taking it slowly Monday afternoon, but fast forward a few hours and Ken Kautz says drivers speed through the intersection of Regal and Cleveland like it's a NASCAR race. "The light gets pretty jammed up here on Euclid so people will try to bypass the wait time so they'll just come flying through here, they'll whip around the corner or cut straight through," Kautz said.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers were taking it slowly Monday afternoon, but fast forward a few hours and Ken Kautz says drivers speed through the intersection of Regal and Cleveland like it's a NASCAR race. "The light gets pretty jammed up here on Euclid so people will try to bypass the wait time so they'll just come flying through here, they'll whip around the corner or cut straight through," Kautz said.>>