Mexico investigates killing of 'Narcos' location scout - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mexico investigates killing of 'Narcos' location scout

Posted: Updated:
MEXICO CITY -

Authorities in central Mexico say they are investigating the killing of a location scout working on the Netflix series "Narcos," which chronicles the violent world of drug trafficking.

The Mexico State prosecutor's office says it believes Carlos Munoz Portal was working before he was found shot to death in a car in farm fields near the border of Hidalgo state on Sept. 11.

The prosecutor's office says in a statement that the car was found in the township of Temascalapa, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City.

Netflix says Munoz was a "well-respected location scout" and the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

Mexico's film institute says Munoz also worked on the television show "Mozart in the Jungle" and movies including the James Bond film "Spectre."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-09-19 05:34:49 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

  • Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley

    Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-09-18 22:16:10 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified.  We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified.  We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect

    Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-09-19 05:59:34 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.

    >>

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-09-19 05:34:49 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

  • Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-09-19 04:56:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports they are responding to a fatal crash on westbound I-90 near the Freya exit. Details are sparse, but troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. WSP reports the road was partially blocked while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports they are responding to a fatal crash on westbound I-90 near the Freya exit. Details are sparse, but troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. WSP reports the road was partially blocked while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.

    >>
    •   