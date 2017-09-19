California firefighters rescue tiny kitten from engine compartment of car

Fire crews rescued a tiny kitten from the engine compartment of a car by using air bags and taking the car apart Monday morning.

Stephen Moran with the San Miguel Fire District says that on Saturday morning Adrienne Koroly had his Lexus parked outside his home in Morena Valley, California, then he drove to his parents home in the Casa De Oro are of Spring Valley.

He noticed when he stepped out of his car that it was meowing. Firefighters say Koroly had a feeling that a cat had snuck into the engine area when he was parked in Morena Valley. For three days Koroly and his parents tried to coax the kitten out of the car with no luck.

He went to a fire station for help. When firefighters arrived on scene they figured out the cat was lodged under the engine compartment of the Lexus. They used airbags to lift the car and disassemble parts of the Lexus. They then climbed under the car to dislodge what turned out to be a gray, white and black feral kitten.

The kitten was greasy from its three-day car ride from Morena Valley to Spring Valley while lodged in the engine compartment, but otherwise was happy and healthy. San Diego County Animal Services assisted in saving the kitten, and gave the kitten a clean bill of health.

The next door neighbor adopted the kitten.

Firefighters nicknamed the kitten Lexus.