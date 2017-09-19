California firefighters rescue tiny kitten from engine compartme - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

California firefighters rescue tiny kitten from engine compartment of car

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -

Fire crews rescued a tiny kitten from the engine compartment of a car by using air bags and taking the car apart Monday morning.

Stephen Moran with the San Miguel Fire District says that on Saturday morning Adrienne Koroly had his Lexus parked outside his home in Morena Valley, California, then he drove to his parents home in the Casa De Oro are of Spring Valley.

He noticed when he stepped out of his car that it was meowing. Firefighters say Koroly had a feeling that a cat had snuck into the engine area when he was parked in Morena Valley. For three days Koroly and his parents tried to coax the kitten out of the car with no luck.

He went to a fire station for help. When firefighters arrived on scene they figured out the cat was lodged under the engine compartment of the Lexus. They used airbags to lift the car and disassemble parts of the Lexus. They then climbed under the car to dislodge what turned out to be a gray, white and black feral kitten.

The kitten was greasy from its three-day car ride from Morena Valley to Spring Valley while lodged in the engine compartment, but otherwise was happy and healthy. San Diego County Animal Services assisted in saving the kitten, and gave the kitten a clean bill of health.

The next door neighbor adopted the kitten.

Firefighters nicknamed the kitten Lexus.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-09-19 05:34:49 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

  • Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley

    Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-09-18 22:16:10 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified.  We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified.  We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect

    Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-09-19 05:59:34 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.

    >>

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-09-19 05:34:49 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

  • Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-09-19 04:56:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports they are responding to a fatal crash on westbound I-90 near the Freya exit. Details are sparse, but troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. WSP reports the road was partially blocked while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports they are responding to a fatal crash on westbound I-90 near the Freya exit. Details are sparse, but troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. WSP reports the road was partially blocked while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.

    >>
    •   