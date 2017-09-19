Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

Washington State Patrol reports they are responding to a fatal crash on westbound I-90 near the Freya exit.

Details are sparse, but troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. WSP reports the road was partially blocked while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.

Troopers say a semi and a car were involved in the crash, but there is no word yet on the cause or whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role.

Additional details weren't immediately available Monday night. As we learn more, we will update this story.