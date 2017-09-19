Woman fakes seizure to avoid robbery on San Francisco train - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman fakes seizure to avoid robbery on San Francisco train

SAN FRANCISCO -

A San Francisco woman was threatened with death if she didn't hand over her wallet on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train over the weekend. The woman told BART police she was handed a note while on a Dublin-bound train. 

The note told the woman that there were guns pointed at her and that she should hand her wallet and phone to the person behind her without turning around. To thwart the would-be robber and attract attention, the victim faked a seizure. She later reported the incident to police, telling them she didn't see any weapons and she wasn't sure who handed her the note, but thought the woman sitting behind her was a white woman pulling a suitcase.

On Monday, BART police reviewed surveillance video from the train and found that footage corroborated the initial report. Video shows the suspect was seated behind the victim who was sitting alone. The suspect, who was also alone, is seen reaching over the victim's shoulder which is when the suspect may have dropped the note. After the victim faked the seizure, the suspect is seen exiting the train.

Police say there was no indication from the video that the suspect was armed.

Police are still investigating and trying to locate the woman who passed the note, but the victim declined to press charges if she's found.

