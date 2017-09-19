Woman fakes seizure to avoid robbery on San Francisco train

Woman fakes seizure to avoid robbery on San Francisco trainPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
Cheney neighbors say roaming dogs are killing cats
Cheney neighbors say roaming dogs are killing cats
CHENEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Cheney is desperately trying to send a message for people to simply be responsible pet owners. They say two dogs have been viciously attacking cats, killing them, and they're trying to put an end to it. Lori Beedle says she came home the other day from work only to find that her sidewalk was covered in blood and found cat fur all in her grass.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Cheney is desperately trying to send a message for people to simply be responsible pet owners. They say two dogs have been viciously attacking cats, killing them, and they're trying to put an end to it. Lori Beedle says she came home the other day from work only to find that her sidewalk was covered in blood and found cat fur all in her grass.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Cheney neighbors say roaming dogs are killing cats
Cheney neighbors say roaming dogs are killing cats
CHENEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Cheney is desperately trying to send a message for people to simply be responsible pet owners. They say two dogs have been viciously attacking cats, killing them, and they're trying to put an end to it. Lori Beedle says she came home the other day from work only to find that her sidewalk was covered in blood and found cat fur all in her grass.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Cheney is desperately trying to send a message for people to simply be responsible pet owners. They say two dogs have been viciously attacking cats, killing them, and they're trying to put an end to it. Lori Beedle says she came home the other day from work only to find that her sidewalk was covered in blood and found cat fur all in her grass.>>
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.>>
Woman fakes seizure to avoid robbery on San Francisco train
Woman fakes seizure to avoid robbery on San Francisco train
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco woman was threatened with death if she didn't hand over her wallet on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train over the weekend. The woman told BART police she was handed a note while on a Dublin-bound train. The note told the woman that there were guns pointed at her and that she should hand her wallet and phone to the person behind her without turning around.>>
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco woman was threatened with death if she didn't hand over her wallet on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train over the weekend. The woman told BART police she was handed a note while on a Dublin-bound train. The note told the woman that there were guns pointed at her and that she should hand her wallet and phone to the person behind her without turning around.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 18th.>>
California firefighters rescue tiny kitten from engine compartment of car
California firefighters rescue tiny kitten from engine compartment of car
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - Fire crews rescued a tiny kitten from the engine compartment of a car by using air bags and taking the car apart Monday morning. Stephen Moran with the San Miguel Fire District says that on Saturday morning Adrienne Koroly had his Lexus parked outside his home in Morena Valley, California, then he drove to his parents home in the Casa De Oro are of Spring Valley.>>
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - Fire crews rescued a tiny kitten from the engine compartment of a car by using air bags and taking the car apart Monday morning. Stephen Moran with the San Miguel Fire District says that on Saturday morning Adrienne Koroly had his Lexus parked outside his home in Morena Valley, California, then he drove to his parents home in the Casa De Oro are of Spring Valley.>>
Mexico investigates killing of 'Narcos' location scout
Mexico investigates killing of 'Narcos' location scout
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities in central Mexico say they are investigating the killing of a location scout working on the Netflix series "Narcos," which chronicles the violent world of drug trafficking. The Mexico State prosecutor's office says it believes Carlos Munoz Portal was working before he was found shot to death in a car in farm fields near the border of Hidalgo state on Sept. 11.>>
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities in central Mexico say they are investigating the killing of a location scout working on the Netflix series "Narcos," which chronicles the violent world of drug trafficking. The Mexico State prosecutor's office says it believes Carlos Munoz Portal was working before he was found shot to death in a car in farm fields near the border of Hidalgo state on Sept. 11.>>
Downed power pole causes traffic headache on I-90
Downed power pole causes traffic headache on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rush-hour traffic was especially hectic Monday evening thanks to a downed power line over Interstate 90. Washington State Patrol closed I-90 in both directions around 3 p.m. after a report of a power pole on fire. Avista crews responded to the call to fix the issue and WSP closed the highway at Hamilton while Avista worked to safely handle the issue.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rush-hour traffic was especially hectic Monday evening thanks to a downed power line over Interstate 90. Washington State Patrol closed I-90 in both directions around 3 p.m. after a report of a power pole on fire. Avista crews responded to the call to fix the issue and WSP closed the highway at Hamilton while Avista worked to safely handle the issue.>>
Maria intensifies into Category 5 hurricane
Maria intensifies into Category 5 hurricane
MIAMI (AP) - A series of Facebook posts by Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is capturing the power of Hurricane Maria as it roars past the island as a Category 5 storm.About 8:45 p.m. Skerrit writes: "The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God!" A few minutes later, he writes that he can hear the sound of galvanized steel roofs coming off houses on the small, rugged island in the eastern Caribbean.>>
MIAMI (AP) - A series of Facebook posts by Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is capturing the power of Hurricane Maria as it roars past the island as a Category 5 storm.About 8:45 p.m. Skerrit writes: "The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God!" A few minutes later, he writes that he can hear the sound of galvanized steel roofs coming off houses on the small, rugged island in the eastern Caribbean.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>