Cheney neighbors say roaming dogs are killing cats

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
CHENEY, Wash. -

A neighborhood in Cheney is desperately trying to send a message for people to simply be responsible pet owners.

They say two dogs have been viciously attacking cats, killing them, and they're trying to put an end to it.

Lori Beedle says she came home the other day from work only to find that her sidewalk was covered in blood and found cat fur all in her grass. She found a trash bag up by her gate and found her cat's body, Jinx inside. She says he had puncture wounds and found out that someone had witnessed dogs mauling Jinx and tried to stop it but it didn't work.

"It has to stop because it's heartbreaking to come home and have your cat in a bag by your fence and half of him out in your yard. I just don't want anyone else coming home to what I came home to because it's an absolute nightmare and it didn't have to happen," said Beedle.

Beedle's not the only one this has happened to. KHQ has talked to two other people. They say at least 4 cats have been killed by two dogs.

SCRAPS says the owner actually dropped the dogs off at a shelter in North Idaho. SCRAPS deemed them dangerous dogs but Idaho doesn't recognize that label because the dogs haven't hurt people.

If the owner wants to bring them back to Spokane County, they'd have to go through the process of having a dangerous dog or they'll face criminal charges. Their other option is to move to Idaho.

Beedle says she wants the people who own these dogs to be responsible because she's worried that they could turn on people next.

To legally have a dangerous dog in Spokane County, owners need a quarter million dollars in liability insurance for each dog. You have to put up signs, keep the dog in an approved cement kennel, and make sure they have a muzzle if you take the dog on a walk. 

