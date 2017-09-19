Kohl's to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kohl's to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

MENOMEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.
    
Kohl's Corp. said Tuesday it will pack and ship eligible Amazon return items for free at the 82 stores offering the service. There will be designated parking spots near the Kohl's store entrances for those doing Amazon returns.
    
While the service will allow Kohl's customers to skip their local post office for Amazon returns, it also gets them into Kohl's stores - where they might then shop.
    
Kohl's previously announced that in October it will open Amazon shops in 10 of its stores in Chicago and Los Angeles that will sell Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets.

