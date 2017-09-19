States expand opioid investigation as nationwide overdose crisis - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

States expand opioid investigation as nationwide overdose crisis claims thousands of lives

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - Attorneys general from most states are broadening their investigation into the opioid industry as a nationwide overdose crisis continues to claim thousands of lives.
    
They announced Tuesday that they had served subpoenas requesting information from five companies that make powerful prescription painkillers and demands for information from three distributors. Forty-one attorneys general are involved.
    
The investigation into marketing and sales practices seeks to find out whether the industry's own actions worsened the epidemic.
    
If the industry cooperates, the investigation could lead to a national settlement.
    
The Healthcare Distribution Alliance said in a statement that it's not responsible for the volume of opioid prescribing but that it does want to work on solving the public health crisis.
    
Dozens of local and state governments have already filed, announced or publicly considered lawsuits against drugmakers or distributors.
    
___
    
This story has been corrected to show that the distributors received demands for information, not subpoenas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

