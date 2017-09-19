VIDEO: 7.1 magnitude quake hits Mexico causing serious damage - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: 7.1 magnitude quake hits Mexico causing serious damage

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Latest on the strong earthquake that hit Mexico City (all times local):
    
2 p.m.
    
On Mexico City's main boulevard, thousands of people streamed out of buildings into the streets in a panic, filling the plaza around the Independence Monument with a mass of people.
    
Traffic came to a standstill, as masses of workers blocked streets. Clouds of dust rose from fallen pieces of facades.
    
Office workers hugged each other to calm themselves.
    
In the city's Roma neighborhood, which was struck hard by the 85 quake, small piles of stucco and brick fallen from building facades littered the streets.
    
Two men calmed a woman, blood trickling form a small wound on her knee, seated on a stool in the street, telling her to breathe deeply.
    
At a nearby market, a worker in a hard hat walked around the outside of the building, warning people not to smoke as a smell of cooking gas filled the air.
    
Market stall vendor Edith Lopez, 25, had been in a taxi a few blocks away when the quake struck. She said she saw glass bursting out of the windows of some buildings.

    
1:50 p.m.
    
Buildings have been seriously damaged in Mexico City after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico.
    
Local television stations broadcast images of collapsed facades and streets filled with rubble.
    
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
    
1:35 p.m.
    
The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1
    
It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.
    
Mexico's seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.
    
Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

