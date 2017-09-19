Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea

In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.

Prosecutors also filed a subpoena asking Freeman H.S. for Sharpe's student transcripts, any post, current or pending disciplinary action, any history of violent, aggressive or disruptive behavior, any history of truancy, any history of drug/alcohol abuse, and any health conditions.

Right now, Sharpe is still being charged as a juvenile. In a news conference last week Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he believes Sharpe should be charged as an adult.

There is an arraignment scheduled on September 26.

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

  • Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

  • Spokane VA: Missing laptop potentially compromised personal information

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Roughly 3200 veterans were notified by Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center that their personal health information was potentially compromised.  Public Affairs Officer Bret Bowers said in a release on Tuesday that a laptop used to interface with a hematology analyzer went missing. A search for the laptop was unsuccessful. 

  • VIDEO: 7.1 magnitude quake hits Mexico causing serious damage

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Gala Dluzhynska was taking a class with 11 other women on the second floor of a building in Mexico City's Roma district when the structure collapsed during a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. 

  • Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.

