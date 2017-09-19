Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea

In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.

Prosecutors also filed a subpoena asking Freeman H.S. for Sharpe's student transcripts, any post, current or pending disciplinary action, any history of violent, aggressive or disruptive behavior, any history of truancy, any history of drug/alcohol abuse, and any health conditions.

Right now, Sharpe is still being charged as a juvenile. In a news conference last week Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he believes Sharpe should be charged as an adult.

There is an arraignment scheduled on September 26.