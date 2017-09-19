Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 19th

NEW YORK (AP) -- Producers of the now-closed Broadway musical "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" are keeping enthusiasm in the show going by opening a place to serve pierogis like the ones made for show attendees.

The New York restaurant is called Samovarchik and is located on the Lower East Side.

The New York Times reports it offers a menu of Russian specialties, including the pierogis made for the musical.

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" served pierogis to audience members at the beginning of the show. The musical is an adaptation of a segment of the novel "War and Peace" by Leo Tolstoy.

The menu is based on recipes of Lena Gambourg, the mother of producer Roman Gambourg.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are warning motorists of an 80-mile detour they'll encounter in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The detour will run from 9 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday as crews close the toll road between the New Castle and Cranberry interchanges.

That's being done so crews can demolish and replace a bridge in New Sewickley. New construction techniques are being used to replace the bridge quickly.

But the closure also means motorists who try to use that stretch of turnpike will be detoured onto Interstates 376, 80 and 79 to get around it.

Motorists are urged to avoid that stretch of turnpike this weekend, but especially during peak travel hours, because major delays are expected.

The New Castle interchange, Exit 10, and Cranberry, Exit 28, are about 18 miles apart.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say an accidental milk spill at a food processing business ended up turning a central Indiana creek white.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the change in the hue of Cicero Creek in Tipton was noticed on Tuesday and investigators determined that no more than 300 gallons (1,100 liters) of milk spilled from the Park 100 Foods plant.

State environmental officials indicate the spill wasn't dangerous.

Crews used hay bales to help contain the milk and a cleanup company removed about 14,000 gallons (53,000 liters) of a water and milk mixture from the creek.

Tipton County Emergency Management Director Chuck Bell says the creek was back to its normal color on Wednesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A former administrative assistant to an Arkansas county official has pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card after prosecutors accused her of using public money to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her pet pug.

Kristi Goss was set for trial this week but pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities accused Goss of fraudulently charging $200,000 to a Garland County credit card on purchases including the dog tuxedo, a diamond bracelet, tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks sporting events, sequined throw pillows and pet insurance.

Goss had worked as an administrative assistant for the Garland County judge in Hot Springs, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

The Sentinel-Record reports Goss will be sentenced Nov. 22. A gag order prevents attorneys from speaking publicly about the case.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Police say two people dressed as ninjas broke into a New Jersey apartment building and set several fires.

Newark police officials say the unidentified man and woman broke in through a second-floor apartment. WNBC-TV reports that there is video showing the two exiting through a side entrance and running off down a hill

Resident Melissa Ditonto says the alarm loudly alerted everyone to the fire and many people evacuated.

Police say the building's sprinkler system quickly doused the flames. No one was injured.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - For the sake of science, a Vanderbilt University researcher stuck his arm into an electric eel tank to study its shock power.

The conclusion: touching a small eel, like the 16-inch one Ken Catania worked with, feels like accidentally touching a horse fence. For big eels eight feet or longer, it's like getting shocked by nine stun guns at once.

A Vanderbilt news release and video Thursday show Catania put his arm into the tank 10 times. He says that was the only way to accurately measure the circuit created by the eel, his arm and the water.

Catania used an equation to extrapolate data from the small eel to measure the power of bigger ones.

The biological sciences professor previously documented how eels leap out of water to attack.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MONESSEN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he threatened a judge by sending her a letter including a picture of movie cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

Gregg Tchirkow, of Monessen, claimed at Thursday's preliminary hearing that the picture was a "cry for help" and a way to tell the court he needed psychiatric help when transitioning from prison to freedom. Lecter is the criminally insane psychiatrist who helps an FBI agent track a serial killer in the film "The Silence of the Lambs."

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-Defazio sent Tchirkow to prison for 18 to 36 months in 2015 for growing marijuana in his home. Prosecutors contend the letter was sent in retaliation and to terrorize the judge.

Tchirkow, acting as his own attorney during a contentious two-hour hearing, called charges of retaliation, stalking and terroristic threats "ridiculously frivolous" but couldn't persuade the district judge who heard that case that he meant no harm with the letter he sent to Bilik-Defazio from state prison in July.

He even invoked the name of the actor who played Lecter and offered a play on words on one of the movie's most memorable lines, "Put the lotion in the basket," in arguing his case Thursday.

"First of all, I'd like to subpoena Sir Anthony Hopkins," Tchirkow told the court. "Did you put the motion in the basket?"

In the movie, a vicious serial killer named Buffalo Bill makes one of his victims rub lotion on her skin to keep is soft so he can, eventually, kill her and use the skin to create a female body suit for himself.

Tchirkow promised to fight the charges at trial, saying he knew he was "doomed from the beginning" because a judge is the alleged victim.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GENEVA (AP) - Talk about flush with cash.

A Geneva official has confirmed a newspaper report that said wads of cut-up 500-euro notes (about $600 each) mysteriously turned up jammed into the toilets of three neighborhood restaurants and a bank in separate episodes in recent months.

Prosecutor's office spokesman Henri Della Casa confirmed Friday's report in the Tribune de Geneve, saying the shredded notes were once worth tens of thousands of euros in total.

Preliminary clues from an investigation suggested the bounty once belonged to unnamed "Spanish women who had placed the loot in a Geneva vault several years ago," the report said.

At one pizzeria, police were informed after the clogged toilet had overflowed.

Della Casa said the origins of the cash were unknown.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's capital city is saying merci to a French city it's named after for plans to send some misspelled soccer jerseys its way.

The city manager in Montpelier (mahnt-PEEL'-yuhr), Vermont, says Montpellier (mahn-peel'-YAY'), France, ordered jerseys for its professional soccer team and fans, but they came in misspelled, with just one L instead of two.

City Manager Bill Fraser said Thursday that the city in southern France has decided to send them to Montpelier, Vermont, which is spelled with one L, not two. Montpelier doesn't know how many jerseys it will get.

The evolving plans call for the jerseys to go to the Montpelier High School soccer teams for a game or two and then possibly sold in the community to benefit high school boosters "and turn this all into a good thing," Fraser said.

Montpellier contacted the Vermont city to let official know about the gift. Montpelier's Facebook post about the jerseys has generated interest, from near and far - including from Montpellier, France.

"Please wear proudly our jerseys, cousins from the New World," wrote Anthony Fernant d'Aizes.

"How do I get ahold of one of these shirts?!" wrote Daniel Brown, of Burlington, Vermont.

"Bonjour! Merci pour les chemises!" wrote the city of Montpelier. That translates from French to "Hello! Thank you for the shirts!"

There are tentative plans to have some sort of event on the Statehouse lawn with the Montpelier High School girls and boys soccer teams wearing the jerseys, followed by back-to-back games, said Matt Link, the school's athletic director.

"We have nice things for our students here but certainly not the level of professional jerseys," he said. While the jerseys are not the schools' colors, "I'm sure the kids will just be ecstatic," he said.

The city of Montpellier did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment after hours there.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm, only to be rounded up by sheriff's deputies.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department received a call around 7 a.m. Thursday from someone who reported seeing an animal on Highway L in Somers, and that it looked kind of like a kangaroo.

Deputies were dispatched. And sure enough, there was Joey hopping down the highway, making his getaway. Deputies figured the kangaroo belonged to Jerry Smith's pumpkin farm just blocks away. Sheriff's officials say Joey was returned safely without injury.

