Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown

Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
Cheney neighbors say roaming dogs are killing cats
CHENEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Cheney is desperately trying to send a message for people to simply be responsible pet owners. They say two dogs have been viciously attacking cats, killing them, and they're trying to put an end to it. Lori Beedle says she came home the other day from work only to find that her sidewalk was covered in blood and found cat fur all in her grass.>>
Death toll from Mexico earthquake reaches 119
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 79. The announcement posted on Twitter did not break down the locations of the deaths, but said they included Mexico City and the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico.>>
Colville Tribal Police searching for missing teen
OMAK, Wash. - Colville Tribal Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Omak, Washington. Leland Travis Toulou is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 lbs with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and red high-top shoes, He was carrying a black and red duffel bag.>>
Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls School District reported Tuesday that two elementary schools and a kindergarten in the district were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. at the request of the Post Falls Police Department.>>
Spokane VA: Missing laptop potentially compromised personal information
SPOKANE, Wash. - Roughly 3200 veterans were notified by Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center that their personal health information was potentially compromised. Public Affairs Officer Bret Bowers said in a release on Tuesday that a laptop used to interface with a hematology analyzer went missing. A search for the laptop was unsuccessful.>>
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
States expand opioid investigation as nationwide overdose crisis claims thousands of lives
KHQ.COM - Attorneys general from most states are broadening their investigation into the opioid industry as a nationwide overdose crisis continues to claim thousands of lives. They announced Tuesday that they had served subpoenas requesting information from five companies that make powerful prescription painkillers and demands for information from three distributors. Forty-one attorneys general are involved.>>
Trump: US to 'totally destroy' NKorea if threatened
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump has concluded his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, a speech of more than 40 minutes marked by tough talk for North Korea and Iran. The president referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "rocket man." And he threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if the United States is forced to defend itself or allies against the North's aggression.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Kohl's to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores
MENOMEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month. Kohl's Corp. said Tuesday it will pack and ship eligible Amazon return items for free at the 82 stores offering the service.>>
Facebook may be facing an 'era of accountability'
NEW YORK (AP) - Problems keep piling up for Facebook, and it's unclear how long the internet giant will be able to brush them aside. The world's biggest social network has unwittingly allowed groups backed by the Russian government to target users with ads. That's after it took months to acknowledge its outsized role in influencing the U.S. election by allowing the spread of fake news.>>
