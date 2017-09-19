Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown

Post Falls School District reported Tuesday that two elementary schools and a kindergarten in the district were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. at the request of the Post Falls Police Department. Seltice Elementary. Mullan Trail Elementary and Fredrick Post Kindergarten were all placed on lockdown.

In a message posted on their website, the School District said the order was based on information police received from a third party. That third party said two people were going to meet at the Seltice School parking lot "with the potential of doing harm to one another."

The police were able to determine that the meeting was not taking place and that the two people in question were not in the area. The lock down was cancelled around 2:30 p.m. All students and staff are safe according to the school district.

"While it was determined early on that no students or staff were in danger, the decision was made to err on the side of safety," the school district wrote.

According to Kootenai County Sheriff, several schools in the Lakeland School District were also asked to shelter in place as a precaution. Coeur d'Alene Schools were also told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, all schools in those districts have been given the all clear to release students.