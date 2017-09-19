Colville Tribal Police searching for missing teen

Colville Tribal Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Omak, Washington.

Leland Travis Toulou is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 lbs with dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and red high-top shoes, He was carrying a black and red duffel bag.

Tribal police say Toulou has been missing since September 8.

If you see him, call the Colville Tribal Police Department at 1-800-551-5800.