Colville Tribal Police searching for missing teen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Colville Tribal Police searching for missing teen

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Leland Travis Toulou Leland Travis Toulou
OMAK, Wash. -

Colville Tribal Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Omak, Washington.

Leland Travis Toulou is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 lbs with dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and red high-top shoes, He was carrying a black and red duffel bag.

Tribal police say Toulou has been missing since September 8.

If you see him, call the Colville Tribal Police Department at 1-800-551-5800.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

  • Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-19 06:42:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.

    >>

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-09-19 06:10:33 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Death toll from Mexico earthquake reaches 119

    Death toll from Mexico earthquake reaches 119

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-09-19 23:34:30 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 79. The announcement posted on Twitter did not break down the locations of the deaths, but said they included Mexico City and the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico.

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 79. The announcement posted on Twitter did not break down the locations of the deaths, but said they included Mexico City and the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico.

    >>

  • Colville Tribal Police searching for missing teen

    Colville Tribal Police searching for missing teen

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-19 23:25:31 GMT

    OMAK, Wash. - Colville Tribal Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Omak, Washington. Leland Travis Toulou is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 lbs with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and red high-top shoes, He was carrying a black and red duffel bag. 

    >>

    OMAK, Wash. - Colville Tribal Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Omak, Washington. Leland Travis Toulou is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 lbs with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and red high-top shoes, He was carrying a black and red duffel bag. 

    >>

  • Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown

    Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:50:16 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls School District reported Tuesday that two elementary schools and a kindergarten in the district were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. at the request of the Post Falls Police Department.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls School District reported Tuesday that two elementary schools and a kindergarten in the district were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. at the request of the Post Falls Police Department.

    >>
    •   