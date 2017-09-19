Maria continues strengthening, hits 175 mph

Maria continues strengthening, hits 175 mphPosted: Updated:
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
Cheney neighbors say roaming dogs are killing cats
CHENEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Cheney is desperately trying to send a message for people to simply be responsible pet owners. They say two dogs have been viciously attacking cats, killing them, and they're trying to put an end to it. Lori Beedle says she came home the other day from work only to find that her sidewalk was covered in blood and found cat fur all in her grass.>>
Spokane Valley deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies searched for a Geiger inmate worker who walked away from his work detail around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of E. 8th Ave, but he was not located. Deputies say inmate worker 22-year-old Duncan P. Mead was in custody for violating a no contact order when he ran way from his cleaning detail.>>
Spokane gas station truck theft caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Surveillance video shows it only took 25 seconds from when a thief noticed a truck sitting outside of a gas as the owner ran into the store to grab something to when the thief stole the truck. Krystopher Grubbs always stops by the Conoco gas station on Thor and 3rd before work. He was there on Friday at 5:35 a.m. to grab some drinks for the day.>>
Washington state study looks at home-grown recreational pot
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state lawmakers are split on whether to allow residents to grow recreational marijuana in their homes, so they've implemented a study to look into three potential plans.>>
Department of Natural Resources eases campfire restrictions
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - State officials will ease restrictions on recreational campfires because of recent rain and cooler temperatures. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Tuesday that effective Wednesday, campfires will be allowed in approved fire pits in campgrounds on Washington lands protected by the agency.>>
Maria continues strengthening, hits 175 mph
MIAMI (AP) - Category 5 Hurricane Maria's maximum sustained winds have increased to 175 mph (280 kph). The National Hurricane Center in Miami says an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter plane took the reading Tuesday evening as the storm was about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix.>>
Death toll from Mexico earthquake reaches 119
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 79. The announcement posted on Twitter did not break down the locations of the deaths, but said they included Mexico City and the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico.>>
Colville Tribal Police searching for missing teen
OMAK, Wash. - Colville Tribal Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Omak, Washington. Leland Travis Toulou is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 lbs with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants and red high-top shoes, He was carrying a black and red duffel bag.>>
Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls School District reported Tuesday that two elementary schools and a kindergarten in the district were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. at the request of the Post Falls Police Department.>>
Spokane VA: Missing laptop potentially compromised personal information
SPOKANE, Wash. - Roughly 3200 veterans were notified by Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center that their personal health information was potentially compromised. Public Affairs Officer Bret Bowers said in a release on Tuesday that a laptop used to interface with a hematology analyzer went missing. A search for the laptop was unsuccessful.>>
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
