Department of Natural Resources eases campfire restrictions - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Department of Natural Resources eases campfire restrictions

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

State officials will ease restrictions on recreational campfires because of recent rain and cooler temperatures.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Tuesday that effective Wednesday, campfires will be allowed in approved fire pits in campgrounds on Washington lands protected by the agency.

Other forms of outdoor burning, such as debris burning, remain prohibited under a burn ban ordered by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz because forests and rangelands remain dry from the summer's low precipitation totals.

Franz urges everyone to check with local authorities before lighting campfires as they may have their own continued campfire bans.

She says more than 90 percent of Washington's wildfires this year have been human-caused.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

  • Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-19 06:42:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.

    >>

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-09-19 06:10:33 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew

    Spokane Valley deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:51:18 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies searched for a Geiger inmate worker who walked away from his work detail around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of E. 8th Ave, but he was not located. Deputies say inmate worker 22-year-old Duncan P. Mead was in custody for violating a no contact order when he ran way from his cleaning detail.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies searched for a Geiger inmate worker who walked away from his work detail around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of E. 8th Ave, but he was not located. Deputies say inmate worker 22-year-old Duncan P. Mead was in custody for violating a no contact order when he ran way from his cleaning detail.

    >>

  • Spokane gas station truck theft caught on camera

    Spokane gas station truck theft caught on camera

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:29:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Surveillance video shows it only took 25 seconds from when a thief noticed a truck sitting outside of a gas as the owner ran into the store to grab something to when the thief stole the truck. Krystopher Grubbs always stops by the Conoco gas station on Thor and 3rd before work. He was there on Friday at 5:35 a.m. to grab some drinks for the day. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Surveillance video shows it only took 25 seconds from when a thief noticed a truck sitting outside of a gas as the owner ran into the store to grab something to when the thief stole the truck. Krystopher Grubbs always stops by the Conoco gas station on Thor and 3rd before work. He was there on Friday at 5:35 a.m. to grab some drinks for the day. 

    >>

  • Washington state study looks at home-grown recreational pot

    Washington state study looks at home-grown recreational pot

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:11:32 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state lawmakers are split on whether to allow residents to grow recreational marijuana in their homes, so they've implemented a study to look into three potential plans.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state lawmakers are split on whether to allow residents to grow recreational marijuana in their homes, so they've implemented a study to look into three potential plans.

    >>
    •   