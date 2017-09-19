Washington state study looks at home-grown recreational pot

Washington state lawmakers are split on whether to allow residents to grow recreational marijuana in their homes, so they've implemented a study to look into three potential plans.

The Daily Herald reported Tuesday that the state Liquor and Cannabis Board is studying two scenarios that would allow four plants per home and a third option maintaining current rules that allow for only medical marijuana patients to grow in their home.

The study and recommendations from agency leaders are due to lawmakers by Dec. 1.

Of the eight states with legal markets for growing and selling marijuana for recreational use, Washington is the only one where home-growing isn't allowed.

