Spokane gas station truck theft caught on camera

Surveillance video shows it only took 25 seconds from when a thief noticed a truck sitting outside of a gas as the owner ran into the store to grab something to when the thief stole the truck.

Krystopher Grubbs always stops by the Conoco gas station on Thor and 3rd before work. He was there on Friday at 5:35 a.m. to grab some drinks for the day.

“I was late for work. I was wanting to get warm so I left it running. I was in the store for maybe 15, 20 seconds when the clerk asked me if it was my truck,” he says.

That’s when Krystopher turned around and saw someone driving off in his car. The surveillance video shows a man walking along the sidewalk when he spots Krystopher’s truck that is running. The man walks toward the truck, goes around it slowly, then glances into the store before jumping in the driver’s seat and taking off.

“I just didn’t think it would happen,” Krystopher says.

He knows he shouldn't have left it running, but his car has an ignition problem and sometimes the key doesn’t come out. He just hopes that others can learn from this so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Just don’t get complacent with your things, even at home. You never know when somebody's watching out for somebody that's going to be weak that leaves something open to steal,” he says.

Krystopher’s truck is a dark grey 2012 Toyota Tundra. Its license plate is C95009E. Call police if you see it.