Spokane Valley deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew

Spokane Valley deputies searched for a Geiger inmate worker who walked away from his work detail around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of E. 8th Ave, but he was not located.

Deputies say inmate worker 22-year-old Duncan P. Mead was in custody for violating a no contact order when he ran way from his cleaning detail. The petitioner of the order was immediately contacted and advised by detention services staff.

Mead was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, orange T-shirt, maroon over-shirt and blue pants, but has had time to change his clothes. He's described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 lbs with short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Mead's location should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.

Geiger inmate workers have been deemed medium/low risk offenders and approved to be part of the supervised Geiger Inmate Work Crew, overseen by Detention Services Sergeant Robison (509)477-1545.