6 Questions with Freeman superintendent Randy Russell

On Wednesday, September 13, just after 10 in the morning, police say a 15-year-old boy walking into Freeman High School and opened fire. He's accused of killing one student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others.

Aside from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, the face of the response has been Freeman superintendent Randy Russell.

We sat down with the superintendent to talk about how the last six days have unfolded.