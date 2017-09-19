Family of Cameron Smith remember loving son, father, and brother

The family of the man kidnapped and killed by a senseless act says Cameron Smith was a loving son, father, and brother.

“He’s that guy that gives hope with no boundaries, he's humble, he had a character and charisma that was unparalleled and unmatched,” said Smith’s brother, Dennis Turner. “He’s the father that you want to grow up to be that took care of his kids, and his kids loved him.”

Turner first met Smith at a barbershop in Toledo, Ohio when he was just 13-years-old.

“I was new and I didn't know anybody,” said Turner. “We walked in and it was packed and I’m looking around, I don't know anybody, and I look over at this dude and he's just cool and says ‘come on over here.’ From day one he was supportive.”

The friendship between Turner and Smith stuck for 24 years.

“If it was 20 degrees Cam would give you his shirt,” said Turner. “If you needed a dollar Cam would give you a dollar.”

Turner says Smith’s death isn’t in vain and he wants people to focus on the positives from his brother’s life.

“At the end of the day it is god’s plan,” said Turner. “And Cam got an early train ticket on the express upstairs. And for that I do believe he is our guardian angel and I he will be unforgettable.”

There is a GoFundMe page set up in Smith’s name. Turner says all the proceeds will go directly to the Smith family in Ohio.

Turner says businesses can give through this GoFundMe account.

Smith’s funeral is being arranged in Ohio. Turner says there will be a benefit and celebration from Smith at The Unforgiven Lounge in Downtown Spokane on Friday at 5 p.m.