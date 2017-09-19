Thieves break in to fire-damaged apartment

One mother trying to deal with the aftermath of a fire that forced her out of the apartment is dealing with another headache.

Rachel Bisbee lives in the Northcliff Terrace Apartments. She was on the bus while her three teenage boys were at home. She says the fire spread to her apartment, and got a call from her son.

She ran home and found them standing outside, barefoot, but safe. Since then, she hasn’t been able to stay in her apartment because it was deemed unlivable. But then, she got a call from a neighbor saying that someone had tried to break into the apartment.

“I think it’s kind of rotten to steal what little people have left,” Bisbee says.

But the most important thing for her is that her children are safe and they’re together.

“I never want to hear my child this scared again,” she says.

Bisbee doesn’t know what if anything was taken. Police do say they did get a call for suspicious circumstances on Sunday and Monday at those apartments.