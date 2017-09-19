Thieves break in to fire-damaged apartment

Thieves break in to fire-damaged apartmentPosted: Updated:
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in Freeman High School purse theft case; still searching for second suspect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been arrested in connection to a purse theft outside Freeman High School. The Sheriff's Office has been searching for the person or people who prowled a Freeman High School parent's car parked on Highway 27 while they were trying to contact their children after last week's shooting.>>
Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls School District reported Tuesday that two elementary schools and a kindergarten in the district were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. at the request of the Post Falls Police Department.>>
Woman killed in head-on crash with log truck in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update 3:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a driver injured in a crash near Trent and Williams has passed away from her injuries. The woman has not yet been identified. Next of kin has been notified. We are still waiting to learn what led up to the head-on collision.>>
Memorial highway proposed to remember Freeman shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Sam Strahan memorial Highway has been proposed to remember the only victim who lost his life on the day of the Freeman high school shooting. Spokane radio station KISS 98.1 is spearheading the petition to name a stretch of Highway 27 though the town of Freeman the Sam Strahan Memorial Highway, to never forget the young man's sacrifice.>>
Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond
On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards.>>
Thieves break in to fire-damaged apartment
One mother trying to deal with the aftermath of a fire that forced her out of the apartment is dealing with another headache. Rachel Bisbee lives in the Northcliff Terrace Apartments. She was on the bus while her three teenage boys were at home. She says the fire spread to her apartment, and got a call from her son. She ran home and found them standing outside, barefoot, but safe.>>
Family of Cameron Smith remember loving son, father, and brother
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the man kidnapped and killed by a senseless act says Cameron Smith was a loving son, father, and brother. “He’s that guy that gives hope with no boundaries, he's humble, he had a character and charisma that was unparalleled and unmatched,” said Smith’s brother, Dennis Turner.>>
6 Questions with Freeman superintendent Randy Russell
FREEMAN, Wash. - On Wednesday, September 13, just after 10 in the morning, police say a 15-year-old boy walking into Freeman High School and opened fire. He's accused of killing one student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others. Aside from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, the face of the response has been Freeman superintendent Randy Russell.>>
Spokane Valley deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies searched for a Geiger inmate worker who walked away from his work detail around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of E. 8th Ave, but he was not located. Deputies say inmate worker 22-year-old Duncan P. Mead was in custody for violating a no contact order when he ran way from his cleaning detail.>>
Spokane gas station truck theft caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Surveillance video shows it only took 25 seconds from when a thief noticed a truck sitting outside of a gas as the owner ran into the store to grab something to when the thief stole the truck. Krystopher Grubbs always stops by the Conoco gas station on Thor and 3rd before work. He was there on Friday at 5:35 a.m. to grab some drinks for the day.>>
Washington state study looks at home-grown recreational pot
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state lawmakers are split on whether to allow residents to grow recreational marijuana in their homes, so they've implemented a study to look into three potential plans.>>
Department of Natural Resources eases campfire restrictions
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - State officials will ease restrictions on recreational campfires because of recent rain and cooler temperatures. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Tuesday that effective Wednesday, campfires will be allowed in approved fire pits in campgrounds on Washington lands protected by the agency.>>
Maria continues strengthening, hits 175 mph
MIAMI (AP) - Category 5 Hurricane Maria's maximum sustained winds have increased to 175 mph (280 kph). The National Hurricane Center in Miami says an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter plane took the reading Tuesday evening as the storm was about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix.>>
