Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond

On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time.

A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards.

Tips led to Jensen's arrest. She was booked into jail Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a second woman accused of helping Jensen with the crime is still on the run. Deputies say they know who that woman is, but not where she is. If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.