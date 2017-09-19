Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time.

A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards. 

Tips led to Jensen's arrest. She was booked into jail Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a second woman accused of helping Jensen with the crime is still on the run. Deputies say they know who that woman is, but not where she is. If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

  • Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Washington State Patrol respond to fatal crash on I-90 near Freya

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-19 06:42:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol troopers say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash on I-90 Monday night. Troopers say reader boards were activated telling drivers to slow down due to power line work happening on I-90. Troopers say the victim slammed into the back of a semi.

    >>

  • NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-09-19 06:10:33 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Memorial highway proposed to remember Freeman shooting victim

    Memorial highway proposed to remember Freeman shooting victim

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-09-20 03:24:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Sam Strahan memorial Highway has been proposed to remember the only victim who lost his life on the day of the Freeman high school shooting.  Spokane radio station KISS 98.1 is spearheading the petition to name a stretch of Highway 27 though the town of Freeman the Sam Strahan Memorial Highway, to never forget the young man's sacrifice.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Sam Strahan memorial Highway has been proposed to remember the only victim who lost his life on the day of the Freeman high school shooting.  Spokane radio station KISS 98.1 is spearheading the petition to name a stretch of Highway 27 though the town of Freeman the Sam Strahan Memorial Highway, to never forget the young man's sacrifice.

    >>

  • Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond

    Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-09-20 02:43:19 GMT

    On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards. 

    >>

    On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards. 

    >>

  • Thieves break in to fire-damaged apartment

    Thieves break in to fire-damaged apartment

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-09-20 02:30:11 GMT

    One mother trying to deal with the aftermath of a fire that forced her out of the apartment is dealing with another headache. Rachel Bisbee lives in the Northcliff Terrace Apartments. She was on the bus while her three teenage boys were at home. She says the fire spread to her apartment, and got a call from her son. She ran home and found them standing outside, barefoot, but safe.

    >>

    One mother trying to deal with the aftermath of a fire that forced her out of the apartment is dealing with another headache. Rachel Bisbee lives in the Northcliff Terrace Apartments. She was on the bus while her three teenage boys were at home. She says the fire spread to her apartment, and got a call from her son. She ran home and found them standing outside, barefoot, but safe.

    >>
    •   