Man stranded down ravine with broken leg rescued by Kamiah deputies

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says a man has been rescued after spending days at the bottom of a 75 foot ravine off Highway 162 in Kamiah.

On Friday, 24-year-old Jacob L. Phillips was reported overdue coming home from work. Phillips left work in Grangeville around 2:15 p.m. and never made it home, and hadn't been in touch with family members.

Deputies say family members drove various routes between his work and home, in an attempt to find him or his 1994 Honda Civic. They tried calling his cell phone without any luck. When they couldn't find him, they contacted the sheriff's office for help.

Dispatchers worked with Phillips' cell carrier, and deputies began searching for Phillips.

On Saturday, Phillips' cell carrier told deputies that his phone was pinging off the Kamiah tower, but couldn't provide any more specifics. Deputies and family continued to search.

Then, early Sunday morning, the cell carrier let deputies know that the signal was low and the phone should be within five miles of the tower, possibly to the southwest. Deputies began focusing their search on the area. Around 5:30 a.m., Deputy Sam Augello found Phillips and his car about 150 from the road, 75 feet down a ravine off Highway 162 near milepost 13

Deputy AuGello reported that Phillips was alert and appeared to be suffering from a broken leg. Medics were able to get Phillips out of the car. Then he was air lifted by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joseph's Hospital in Lewiston.