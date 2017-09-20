Brazen boat thief caught on camera

Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found. Thankfully his surveillance cameras were rolling.

In the surveillance video you can see a man in blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt climbing all over the Mastercraft. He's mainly looking at the ski rack that is mounted to the hull of the $80,000 boat. The man runs off and jumps into a get-away truck, which looked like a late model black 2-door extended cab GMC pickup. They hook it up and drive away.

The owner thinks whoever took the boat cased the area hours beforehand.

"In less than a minute, [they] hooked it up and took it away, which leads me to believe that over the middle of the night they must have worked on it, because it was locked up. They had to spend some time cutting it up, and you could tell from whoever treed the boat up and the trailer that they had cut up the lock," said the boat's owner, Blake.

The good news is the boat has been recovered. It was found in Spangle, right off Highway 195, just a few hours after it was reported stolen, but several items are still missing. All the speakers from inside the boat are gone, including the stereo system and amplifiers, holes were drilled into the fuel tanks, and cigarette burns were left in the carpet.

In all, damage done to the boat is around $5,000-$10,000. Local scrap yards are on the lookout for the missing tower and electronics.

If you recognize the person in the video, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.