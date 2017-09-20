Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.

A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The incident all happened around 1:30am  near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running. Deputies managed to track him down, arrest him and take him to jail.

We do not know the identity of the suspect at this time. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.

