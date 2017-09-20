Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.Posted: Updated:
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
NEW COURT DOCUMENTS: Chilling discoveries in aftermath of Freeman School Shooting
KHQ.COM - A newly filed search warrant, specifically for the Freeman School Shooting suspect's high school locker and home, is revealing more information about what led up to those tragic events of Wednesday, September 13th, and what immediately followed. The Search Warrant begins with a description of the events immediately after the shooting.>>
Students safe after two Post Falls elementary schools, kindergarten placed on lockdown
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls School District reported Tuesday that two elementary schools and a kindergarten in the district were placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. at the request of the Post Falls Police Department.>>
Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond
On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards.>>
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.>>
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
Volunteers make bracelets for Freeman High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new fundraising effort to help the victims of the shooting at Freeman High School. About a dozen volunteers, many with ties to the school, came together on Tuesday night to make metal bracelets. They hammered the words "Freeman Strong" onto the front, with a volleyball and a cheerleading megaphone on the sides -- since the three girls who were wounded in the shooting were on the school's volleyball or cheerleading team.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 19th.>>
Man stranded down ravine with broken leg rescued by Kamiah deputies
KAMIAH, Idaho - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says a man has been rescued after spending days at the bottom of a 75 foot ravine off Highway 162 in Kamiah. On Friday, 24-year-old Jacob L. Phillips was reported overdue coming home from work. Phillips left work in Grangeville around 2:15 p.m. and never made it home, and hadn't been in touch with family members.>>
Memorial highway proposed to remember Freeman shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Sam Strahan memorial Highway has been proposed to remember the only victim who lost his life on the day of the Freeman high school shooting. Spokane radio station KISS 98.1 is spearheading the petition to name a stretch of Highway 27 though the town of Freeman the Sam Strahan Memorial Highway, to never forget the young man's sacrifice.>>
Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond
On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards.>>
Thieves break in to fire-damaged apartment
One mother trying to deal with the aftermath of a fire that forced her out of the apartment is dealing with another headache. Rachel Bisbee lives in the Northcliff Terrace Apartments. She was on the bus while her three teenage boys were at home. She says the fire spread to her apartment, and got a call from her son. She ran home and found them standing outside, barefoot, but safe.>>
Family of Cameron Smith remember loving son, father, and brother
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the man kidnapped and killed by a senseless act says Cameron Smith was a loving son, father, and brother. “He’s that guy that gives hope with no boundaries, he's humble, he had a character and charisma that was unparalleled and unmatched,” said Smith’s brother, Dennis Turner.>>
6 Questions with Freeman superintendent Randy Russell
FREEMAN, Wash. - On Wednesday, September 13, just after 10 in the morning, police say a 15-year-old boy walking into Freeman High School and opened fire. He's accused of killing one student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others. Aside from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, the face of the response has been Freeman superintendent Randy Russell.>>
