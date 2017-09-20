Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft

Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting.

37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.

The other suspect in the case, Nicole Jensen , faced a judge on Tuesday. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Deputies say 39–year-old Larry D. Flett was also arrested in connection to the case.

Many parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and raced toward the school to find out if their children were okay after last week's shooting,

Court documents released on Wednesday show Jensen, Mann, and Flett were all driving back to Spokane from the Coeur d'Alene Casino on September 13, 2017, when they saw the heavy police activity at Freeman High School due to the shooting.

Mann and Flett both told detectives Jensen stopped the car. Flett stated Jensen said they should steal a backpack from a parked motorcycle on the side of Highway 27. Flett then told detectives Jensen stopped the car north of the school, got out of the car and returned with a purse. Flett says Jensen went through the purse and then her and Mann went to Walmart and Fred Meyer to buy stuff, but he did not get the items.

Mann's statement to detectives mirrors Flett's, except she says both Jensen and Flett left the car and came back with a purse. Mann said it was Jensen's idea to go to the store and buy things they could later return. Mann said she purchased items for her home.

Jensen told detectives Mann gave her two credit cards because Mann owed her money. According to court documents, Jensen stated that Mann is a drug dealer and she believed the credit cards were from a drug debt owed by a drug user. Jensen said she only learned the cards were from a car prowling at Freeman after she used them. Court documents show Jensen was also in possession of cocaine during her arrest.

Mann has been charged with eight counts of 2nd Degree Theft, Identity Theft, Forgery, and 3rd Degree Theft.

Flett has been charged with eight counts of 2nd Degree Theft, Vehicle Prowling, and 3rd Degree Theft.

Jensen has been charged with eight counts of 2nd Degree Theft, Vehicle Prowling, 3rd Degree Theft, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.