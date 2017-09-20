Two more suspects in Freeman purse snatching arrested - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two more suspects in Freeman purse snatching arrested

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

The second person suspected of stealing a purse from a Freeman parent's car during last week's shooting and racking up approximately $36,000 in charges has been arrested.

37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

The other suspect in the case, Nicole Jensen, faced a judge on Tuesday. Her bond was set at $50,000. 

Deputies say  39–year-old Larry D. Flett was also arrested in connection to the case.

Deputies say as many parents parked their cars along Highway 27 and raced toward the school to find out if their children were okay after last week's shooting, Mann and Jensen swiped a purse from one parent's car and then made purchases totaling nearly $40,000. 

After the story broke in the media, tips began pouring in to detectives and Jensen and Mann were identified as suspects. 

