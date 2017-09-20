Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family.

Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.

Ms. Bennington shared a personal home video on her Twitter page showing her husband laughing and smiling just 36 hours before his passing. In the video Bennington seems to be having a great time with his family as they taste mystery jelly beans. What no one knew at the time was that behind that smile and those laughs was a man who was seriously struggling with depression.

The video was posted on September 16th and was preluded by another tweet stating, "“My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”


She then shared the 40-second video clip saying, "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him."

The video is just one example that depression and other mental health issues often can't be identified by a person's behavior and that great pain can easily be hidden by those who find themselves in some of the darkest places.

If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts or depression, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 06:44:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

  • Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.

    Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:48:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am  near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am  near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Second suspect in Freeman purse snatching arrested

    Second suspect in Freeman purse snatching arrested

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:18:21 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The second person suspected of stealing a purse from a Freeman parent's car during last week's shooting and racking up approximately $36,000 in charges has been arrested. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The second person suspected of stealing a purse from a Freeman parent's car during last week's shooting and racking up approximately $36,000 in charges has been arrested. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

  • 1 shot, shooter arrested at central Illinois high school

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:00:01 GMT

    MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.

    >>

    MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.

    >>

  • Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression

    Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:51:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family. Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family. Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.

    >>
    •   