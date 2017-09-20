Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression

KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family.



Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.

Ms. Bennington shared a personal home video on her Twitter page showing her husband laughing and smiling just 36 hours before his passing. In the video Bennington seems to be having a great time with his family as they taste mystery jelly beans. What no one knew at the time was that behind that smile and those laughs was a man who was seriously struggling with depression.



The video was posted on September 16th and was preluded by another tweet stating, "“My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood. — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017



She then shared the 40-second video clip saying, "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him."

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

The video is just one example that depression and other mental health issues often can't be identified by a person's behavior and that great pain can easily be hidden by those who find themselves in some of the darkest places.



If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts or depression, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK(8255).