1 shot, shooter arrested at central Illinois high school - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 shot, shooter arrested at central Illinois high school

Posted: Updated:
MATTOON, Ill. -

Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting.

Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.

The Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center says there was a report of shots fired and one person shot at the high school. No details have been released about the person in custody or the person who was shot.

School officials say as a precaution all buildings are on a soft lockdown. They say students have been taken by bus to another school where parents can pick up their children.

Mattoon is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south of Chicago.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 06:44:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

  • Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.

    Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:48:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am  near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am  near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Second suspect in Freeman purse snatching arrested

    Second suspect in Freeman purse snatching arrested

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:18:21 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The second person suspected of stealing a purse from a Freeman parent's car during last week's shooting and racking up approximately $36,000 in charges has been arrested. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The second person suspected of stealing a purse from a Freeman parent's car during last week's shooting and racking up approximately $36,000 in charges has been arrested. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

  • 1 shot, shooter arrested at central Illinois high school

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:00:01 GMT

    MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.

    >>

    MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.

    >>

  • Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression

    Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:51:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family. Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family. Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.

    >>
    •   