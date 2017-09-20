Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs

Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signsPosted: Updated:
Two more suspects in Freeman purse snatching arrested
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The second person suspected of stealing a purse from a Freeman parent's car during last week's shooting and racking up approximately $36,000 in charges has been arrested. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond
On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards.>>
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
Two more suspects in Freeman purse snatching arrested
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The second person suspected of stealing a purse from a Freeman parent's car during last week's shooting and racking up approximately $36,000 in charges has been arrested. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Fiat-Chrysler recalls nearly 450,000 Ram pickups
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Fiat-Chrysler is issuing a voluntary recall of 443,712 U.S. market heavy duty pickups and medium-duty pickups to inspect and replace, if necessary, their water pumps.>>
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Fiat-Chrysler is issuing a voluntary recall of 443,712 U.S. market heavy duty pickups and medium-duty pickups to inspect and replace, if necessary, their water pumps. Affected are model-year 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. The company says customer feeder prompted an investigation that discovered certain trucks are equipped with a water pump bearing that can overheat.
Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.>>
1 shot, shooter arrested at central Illinois high school
MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.>>
Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression
KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family. Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.>>
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.>>
Boxer LaMotta, immortalized in 'Raging Bull,' dies at 95
MIAMI - Jake LaMotta, the former middleweight champion whose life was depicted in the film "Raging Bull," has died at the age of 95. His fiancee, Denise Baker, says LaMotta died Tuesday at a Miami-area hospital from complications of pneumonia. The Bronx Bull, as he was known in his fighting days, compiled an 83-19-4 record with 30 knockouts.>>
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
Volunteers make bracelets for Freeman High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new fundraising effort to help the victims of the shooting at Freeman High School. About a dozen volunteers, many with ties to the school, came together on Tuesday night to make metal bracelets. They hammered the words "Freeman Strong" onto the front, with a volleyball and a cheerleading megaphone on the sides -- since the three girls who were wounded in the shooting were on the school's volleyball or cheerleading team.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 19th.>>
