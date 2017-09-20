Fiat-Chrysler recalls nearly 450,000 Ram pickups

Fiat-Chrysler is issuing a voluntary recall of 443,712 U.S. market heavy duty pickups and medium-duty pickups to inspect and replace, if necessary, their water pumps.

Affected are Affected are model-year 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

The company says customer feeder prompted an investigation that discovered certain trucks are equipped with a water pump bearing that can overheat and potentially cause an engine compartment fire.

The recall is limited to trucks equipped with 6.7-liter engines. Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available.

"Compromised water-pump function may activate a warning light in an affected vehicle’s instrument cluster. Customers are urged to consult their dealers whenever they observe warning lights," the company said. "As always, FCA US urges customers to heed information on all recall notices; those who have questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403."



