Escapees busted breaking back into Mississippi jail

NBC News - A jailbreak ends with the escapees busting back "in", and getting busted by police.

On Tuesday, three of the accused escapees denied on camera hopping a fence at the county jail in Holmes County, Mississippi earlier this month.

They also denied that they were the men caught on camera grabbing everything they could carry from a nearby Dollar General.

Police say they palmed and pocketed cigarettes, lighters, phones, anything they thought they could sell in jail.

Then, they hopped the fence back in flush with contraband, and soon, hopefully, cash.

"You already in jail, but you want to break out and break back in, you know that, that that just something," said Police Chief Robert Kirklin. " I heard it all."