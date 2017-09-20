Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 20th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

Cathy Budde says she was first alerted to the woman she's dubbed "The Mad Pooper" by her children, who caught the jogger in the act weeks ago. Budde tells KKTV-TV the woman apologized after she questioned her. But she says the jogger has left something behind on her runs at least once a week for the past seven weeks.

Police have asked Budde to take pictures of the woman so they can try to identify her. Budde has put up a sign asking the woman to stop. She says there are public restrooms in the area.

Police Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti calls the case "uncharted territory."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's green chile cheeseburger before dashing away.

Santa Fe police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Frazier on Sunday near the Shake Foundation where authorities say the bizarre attack occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim says Frazier walked up to him to dance then slapped him across his face. The victim says Frazier then stole his green chile cheeseburger and ran from the scene.

Witnesses say Frazier also had a belt around his neck.

Police later caught up with Frazier and arrested him for robbery after the victim identified him as the alleged burger thief.

It was not known if he had an attorney.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BANGOR, Maine (AP) -- A retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer accused of smuggling narwhal tusks was sentenced Wednesday to five years, two months in a U.S. prison for related money laundering counts.

Gregory Logan, 60, of St. John, New Brunswick, smuggled about 300 tusks valued at $1.5 million to $3 million into Maine in false compartments in his vehicle, federal prosecutors said. They were shipped from Ellsworth, Maine, to buyers across the country.

Narwhals are protected in the United States and Canada. The medium-sized whales are known for their spiral tusks that can grow longer than 8 feet.

"Unlawful wildlife trade like this undermines efforts by federal, state, and foreign governments to protect and restore populations of species like the narwhal, a majestic creature of the sea," said acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey H. Wood of the Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Logan was sentenced by a federal judge in U.S. District Court on money-laundering and conspiracy counts to which he pleaded guilty under an agreement in which smuggling charges were dropped.

He has already served four months of home detention and paid a $350,000 fine in Canada after pleading guilty to a related wildlife-smuggling crime.

Logan was charged along with two U.S. residents.

Andrew Zarauskas, of Union, New Jersey, was convicted and sentenced to 33 months. Charges against a Tennessee man were dismissed.

According to the indictment, Logan was working as a Canadian Mountie when he began bringing narwhal tusks across the border into the U.S. in 2000. He retired from the police force in 2003.

He has spent 18 months in custody in the U.S after being extradited from Canada in March 2016. The extradition agreement with Canada limited the charges to the money-laundering counts.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) -- A tractor-trailer apparently made a wrong turn and got trapped on a boardwalk at the New Jersey shore.

Workers in Ventnor spent Wednesday morning removing benches and railings to help the truck get off of the boardwalk.

Police said the truck first drove onto the boardwalk in Atlantic City early Wednesday. It then traveled about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south, near the end of the boardwalk in Ventnor.

The truck wasn't able to make a turn onto a ramp to get off. The cab was later detached and driven off; a tow truck removed the trailer.

Ventnor police Chief Doug Biagi says the driver was not intoxicated but was issued a couple of summonses.

Engineers were checking to see if the truck caused any structural damage.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) - A man dressed as a clown is running for a city council seat in Boston.

The Boston Herald reports that Roxbury resident Pat Payaso will be on the November ballot along with seven other candidates for an at-large city council seat. The candidate's last name means clown in Spanish.

Payaso donned a rainbow wig, red nose and clown makeup in recent campaign photos and videos on social media.

The newspaper reports he registered his campaign with the state in April and has $45 in his campaign account.

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George says that Payaso is making a "mockery" of the election. Payaso didn't immediately comment.

The four candidates receiving the most votes in the race earn a seat on the 13-member council.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) -- A police officer has come to the rescue of a New Jersey woman who lost her diamond engagement ring on a highway while changing a flat tire.

Police in Paramus said Kimberly Garcia realized when she got home on Sunday that she had lost her ring after pulling over to change the tire.

She went back to the highway that day with police, but they couldn't find the ring.

For Officer Jon Henderson, the search wasn't over.

He returned to the highway during his free patrol time on Monday and found the ring.

The department posted a photo of Garcia with Henderson , smiling with the ring back on her finger.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Amazon has rejected the 21-foot (6.4-meter) Saguaro cactus that southern Arizona economic leaders planned to send as a gift to CEO Jeff Bezos, in a bid to attract the company's second headquarters.

"Unfortunately we can't accept gifts (even really cool ones)," an Amazon tweet read.

Amazon says it is instead donating the cactus to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson.

Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group, said it was sending cactus last week, saying it symbolizes that Tucson has the room to grow with the online retailer. Tucson is one of many cities competing for Amazon's second headquarters, which the company says will result in up to 50,000 new jobs and a $5 billion investment.

"We're thrilled they took notice - that was our intent. We wanted to be bold in sending a creative message of 'we have room for you to grow here for the long term' - nothing signifies that better than a saguaro," Sun Corridor Inc. spokeswoman Laura Shaw said in an email to The Associated Press.

Shaw said it will be an intense competition for Amazon's second headquarters and that the project has the power to transform a community.

"We will demonstrate that we are a great fit and have the right assets to win this deal: technical talent, great universities, a booming downtown, among others," Shaw said.

Cities have until Oct. 19 to submit proposals.

Tucson will be competing with Chicago, Detroit, El Paso, Philadelphia, Toronto, Pittsburgh and others, although no other city appears to have made a gesture as big as offering a massive plant.

Amazon is expected to choose a location by 2018.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man is trying to turn his property into a wildlife refuge for bears.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Jim Burke met with the Wilmington Development Review Board on Monday to discuss turning the majority of his 62-acre property into a safe haven for bears and other animals.

Burke says he simply wants the land to provide a safe place for wildlife once him and his wife move. He says there wouldn't be a fence around the property and no one would feed the animals.

The board says Burke must transfer development rights to an organization to meet zoning ordinances for a wildlife refuge.

Officials have advised Burke to consult with his attorney as the proposal moves forward.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (AP) -- The scene was a chocoholic's delight: a rig full of candy bars overturned on a road in Virginia.

CBS 19 in Charlottesville reported Tuesday that the truck was hauling 47,000 pounds (21,319 kilograms) of Hershey's chocolate bars when it ran off the side of a road near Gordonsville.

The chocolate stayed in the truck.

The driver wasn't hurt, but police say he may be cited.

The driver told police that a car ahead of him had no brake or tail lights and that he swerved off the road to avoid hitting the car.

Police said the truck should not have been on that road, which has length restrictions for vehicles. The truck was 67 feet (20 meters) long, 2 feet (0.61 meters) longer than is allowed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLOCESTER, R.I. (AP) - Authorities in Rhode Island have captured an alligator hanging out near a campground.

WJAR-TV reports that motorists spotted the 4-foot-long alligator near the Holiday Acres Campground in Glocester on Saturday.

Police, animal control and the state Department of Environmental Management responded to the scene after receiving calls.

Police caught the wayward reptile with the help of a man who jumped on top of it. Authorities say no one was hurt during the capture.

Environmental management officials took the alligator away. Investigators say it's unclear how the alligator ended up in Glocester.

