Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse. The department had apparently been getting a number of phone calls to report the "suspicious person laying in the driveway."

"ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display," the sheriff's office wrote Wednesday.

Given that Halloween is still more than a month away, it's understandable why passersby would be worried.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened, a dummy in Detroit also prompted calls to emergency services back in 2015.

But it's probably better to be safe than sorry. Also in 2015 TV station WKRC in Ohio reported a woman's dead body was mistaken for a Halloween decoration.

Since the Tennessee sheriff's office posted their warning, it's been shared more than 1,000 times.

What do you think? Is it too early for decorations like this?