Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee policePosted: Updated:
Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond
On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards.>>
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Washington man sentenced for trafficking narwhal tusks
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Brinnon, Washington man was sentenced to six months in prison and fined $25,000 for trafficking ivory from protected species. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says David L. Boone took part in an operation between 2006 and 2008 that smuggled narwhal tusks from Canada into the U.S. Narwhals are Arctic whales that are often called the "Unicorn of the Sea" because of their prominent tusk. Hayes says Boone>>
Fugitive on the run since Monday morning officer involved shooting arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) Team continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning near Monroe and Sinto. The man who was shot has been identified as 35-year-old Antonio Davis. He was treated and released from the hospital and booked into Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a firearm as well as being an outstanding fugitive from Reno, Nevada.>>
The Latest: Maria dips below major hurricane status
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The Latest on Hurricane Maria (all times local): 5 p.m. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria has lost its major hurricane status, dropping to a Category 2 storm after raking Puerto Rico. But forecasters say some strengthening is in the forecast and Maria could again become a major hurricane by Thursday. An update from the Miami-based center says a hurricane hunter plane clocked the top sustained>>
Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.>>
Escapees busted breaking back into Mississippi jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. NBC News - A jailbreak ends with the escapees busting back "in", and getting busted by police. On Tuesday, three of the accused escapees denied on camera hopping a fence at the county jail in Holmes County, Mississippi earlier this month. They also denied that they were the men caught on camera grabbing everything they could carry from a nearby Dollar General. Police say they palmed and pocketed cigarettes,>>
Fiat-Chrysler recalls nearly 450,000 Ram pickups
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Fiat-Chrysler is issuing a voluntary recall of 443,712 U.S. market heavy duty pickups and medium-duty pickups to inspect and replace, if necessary, their water pumps.>>
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Fiat-Chrysler is issuing a voluntary recall of 443,712 U.S. market heavy duty pickups and medium-duty pickups to inspect and replace, if necessary, their water pumps. Affected are model-year 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. The company says customer feeder prompted an investigation that discovered certain trucks are equipped with a water pump bearing that can overheat.
Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs. Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.>>
1 shot, shooter arrested at central Illinois high school
MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.>>
Widow of Linkin Park singer shares personal home video to raise awareness about depression
KHQ.COM - It's been only two months since Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found in his California home after committing suicide. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, including members of his own family. Now Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, is doing what she can to raise awareness about depression, pointing out that depression doesn't always look like sadness and can in fact hide behind smiles and happy faces.>>
